Lisa Vanderpump Heads to Hulu With New Show ‘Vanderupmp Villa’

The excitement from Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is beginning to fade, but Lisa Vanderpump isn’t done yet. The show remains alive and well in the Bravoverse and managed to score some record-breaking ratings.

It appears Lisa is suiting up and grabbing that wave of popularity before it crashes and burns. After the drama of Scandoval, now we’re getting a brand new unscripted show. Get ready everybody, Hulu is about to serve up some Vanderpump Villa.

Lisa expands her empire

The new 10-episode series will follow the hand-selected crew of Lisa’s opulent French villa. They will try to coexist and cooperate to manage all of their rich clients’ lavish dreams. A launch date has not yet been made public.

Lisa will come in as an executive producer, along with Bunim/Murray. If you are of a certain age, Bunim/Murray will look familiar as the production company behind MTV’s The Real World. Entertainment 360 is also producing.

The development comes as LVP continues to build her reality television fortune and works on her first project with Hulu. Vanderpump Villa debuts on the heels of Vanderpump Rules’ insanely popular Season 10, which garnered popularity in the wake of Scandoval. Fans know it also started by focusing on the staff of Pump and SUR.

So basically this kind of sounds like Below Deck with no water. Fancy house, rich guests, and a crew to take care of them. Only this time, if someone breaks a glass, it’s likely to be a Baccarat champagne flute from 1837.

As Lisa takes a break from Bravo and joins Hulu, the network just announced the Season 3 renewal of The Kardashians. After the Pump Rules season finale rocked a viewing audience of 4.1 million people, this was probably an easy decision for Hulu to make. We will announce further details as they are revealed.

