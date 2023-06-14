Spice Recalls Near-Death Experience With Sepsis in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 11 Premiere

They’re back! Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta just returned for its eleventh season. After over a decade on VH1, it landed at its new home on MTV. The cast may have changed over the years, and it may be on a different network, but one thing has always remained the same: Love and Hip Hop showcases some of the strongest, boldest women of reality TV.

Spice, the Queen of Dancehall, came onto the scene as a full-time cast member in Season 8. She’s a Jamaican icon, but she almost left us way too soon after a sepsis infection left her hospitalized in 2022.

In the LHHATL Season 11 premiere, Spice detailed the horrific experience of battling a sepsis infection. She almost died, and we’re incredibly grateful she’s still with us to share her story.

Spice’s terrifying health emergency

"On October 31, 2022, I died and God literally gave me a second chance…" ? Spice recalls her nearly-fatal experience with sepsis in the hospital.#LHHATL returns TONIGHT at 8p, now on @MTV ?? #MTVTuesdays pic.twitter.com/nhUOw671Lr — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) June 13, 2023

In a confessional interview, Spice described “living in hell” after suddenly being hospitalized with a severe sepsis infection. You can hear in her voice that even months after recovering, it was not easy to recount the near-death experience.

“​​On October 31, 2022, I died, and God literally gave me a second chance, and I’m so grateful to be here,” Spice said in an emotional, raw video filmed during her recovery.

On Instagram, Spice previously explained that she suffered a hernia which sparked the sepsis infection. It spread into her organs, and rumors began flying across social media that she passed away. The infection did cause her organs to fail. Her lungs collapsed, and the sepsis ate away at her skin.

Spice underwent surgeries and spent weeks in the hospital recovering from the terrifying experience. The Love and Hip Hop Season 11 premiere picked up three months after her near-death experience. Of course, even after fighting for her life, Spice looks just as glamorous as ever.

Accompanied by her mother and children, Spice opened the season with gratitude, having navigated such a difficult chapter. Let’s hope that in Season 11, Spice’s castmates don’t get her wrapped up in too much petty drama. She’s dealt with enough this year.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

