Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Star Joseline Hernandez Arrested for Big Lex Brawl at Floyd Mayweather Fight

For some, the name Joseline Hernandez might be a real blast from the past. The former star of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta was known to ruffle some feathers in her day, and it looks like she may still be ruffling feathers now.

While Joseline’s had several reality TV outings, the height of her popularity was definitely 2016, an absolute whirlwind of a year for her. Stevie J, her partner at the time, sued her for defamation. Joseline fired back at Stevie with allegations of her own. And all of this went down while they had a daughter on the way.

So, needless, to say, Joseline can throw shade. As someone in the hip-hop game, it’s only natural she’d find beef with other artists. This time, said artist is Alexis Wilson, or as most fans know her, Big Lex. Lex was featured on Joseline’s Cabaret, her 2020 reality show.

Mayweather takes a backseat to Joseline

Joseline was arrested early Monday morning, June 12, on at least four charges, including trespassing and battery. TMZ obtained Joseline’s mugshot. See, Joseline was involved in a physical altercation with Big Lex. Ironically enough, the brawl took place backstage at a Floyd Mayweather fight.

In the video now going viral on social media, Joseline can be seen holding Lex in a headlock, beating on her repeatedly. The altercation became so intense that Big Lex was left flailing without a top.

Joseline was separated from Big Lex, but even upon separation, she kept flailing her arms, hitting anyone within reach and without prejudice. An unknown woman walking by even threw a drink at Joseline, at which point she chased the woman out of the building.

As of right now, it’s unclear what caused the fight. Another scuffle broke out in the ring that night on top of the scheduled match as teams and management argued over John Gotti III’s disqualification for continuous holding.

TELL US – WHAT COULD’VE CAUSED THIS FIGHT? DO YOU THINK THERE’S ANYTHING THAT COULD JUSTIFY JOSELINE’S BEHAVIOR?