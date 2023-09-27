Erica Mena Disappointed Not To Be Invited To Love & Hip Hop Special on Racism

Love & Hip Hop is set to have a special on racism and colorism entitled Love & Hop Hop: Racism, Colorism, and the Uncomfortable Truth. It will air after the Atlanta finale, and Erica Mena was not asked to participate.

Her rep, Steve Honig, said she would have wanted to participate in the conversation. However, after being fired over accusations of racism, was she really surprised she wasn’t called?

The show description states, “This roundtable discusses the recent events that aired on the show before MTV decided to stop filming with Erica Mena. International colorism expert Dr. Sarah L Webb, founder and owner of Colorism Hearing, leads an open dialogue featuring the Love & Hip Hop cast members.”

No chance of redemption

The cast is still reeling from what happened. It’s not surprising that they might not want Erica to be part of their racism discussion.

However, Erica’s rep shared that Erica was disappointed not to be included as she would have welcomed the chance to talk about the incident that happened while filming productively.

She felt that with her participation, the special could have a chance to make the roundtable a valuable learning moment. Instead, she claims they chose to “silence her.”

Her rep also pointed out that the network continued filming with Erica for months after the incident despite claiming they stopped immediately.

Erica was let go over backlash from a scene that aired on the show with Erica calling her co-star Spice a “monkey”. After that, the producers released a statement that said they never shied away from hard conversations and that viewers would see how Erica’s behavior would play out and impact the rest of the season.

Deep regret

For her part, Erica broke her silence about the whole incident, claiming that there was no racism behind her remark. “I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness,” she said.

She added that she takes full responsibility for what she said and remains committed to listening to the voices of those impacted by her actions and working towards making amends.

But it looks like she’ll have to find another avenue to make amends because she isn’t going to be part of the special.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THE SPECIAL WOULD HAVE BEEN BETTER WITH ERICA? DO YOU THINK SHE’S REALLY SORRY OR JUST SORRY FOR THE FALLOUT?