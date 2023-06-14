Southern Charm Star Taylor Ann Green’s Brother Dies at 36

Sad news from the world of Southern Charm. Taylor Ann Green’s brother, Richard Worthington (“Worth”) Green passed away on June 8. He was 36.

Taylor’s older sister Catie King shared a tribute to their brother in a series of photos posted to her Instagram on June 12. “You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for,” wrote Catie. “This family will never be the same. ‘I love you to the moon and back.’”

Though Taylor has yet to comment on her brother’s death, her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose commented under Catie’s announcement. “Absolutely one of a kind,” Shep wrote. “A pleasure to know and to laugh with.”

“Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed”

Worth was remembered as a traveler and “adventurer” in an obituary posted by a North Carolina funeral home. In addition to teaching English to children in South Korea, he also played golf in Ireland with friends.

“He was a beautiful example of how to live life as fully as possible,” the tribute read. “His personality was vibrant, outgoing, and loving. Worth never knew a stranger.”

Described as a family man, the obit also said, “he truly loved with his whole heart.”

“He was a vivacious and loving son and grandson, and the best big brother to his sisters, always being there as a protector and a cheerleader.”

Worth was a Senior Project Manager for Weatherguard Roofing & Restoration in Charlotte, N.C. In his bio, he described himself as “an expert in hunting and forging new relationships in a competitive market,” as well as being “an experienced salesman.”

A cause of death has not been disclosed. Taylor’s rep declined to comment.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 17 at a church in Marion, NC. My deepest condolences go out to Taylor Ann and her family on this terrible loss.

