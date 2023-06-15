The Kardashians Season 3 Episode 4 Recap: Kris And Khloe Plead The Fifth In Kourtney And Kim’s Feud

The Kardashians are well into their third season and we’re really just getting into the nitty-gritty of Kourtney Kardashian’s gripe with Kim Kardashian. Kimberly was off in Milan, living her best Miranda Priestly fantasy while preparing for the Dolce & Gabanna show. Kourt, meanwhile, was at home, complaining that Kim was jealous of her married life. The lameness was shining through.

The most recent episode featured Kim’s final days before the big show. Kourt finally fessed up about feeling some type of way about Kim’s show. However, her argument was weakened by confiding in Kendall Jenner, the human version of a Saltine cracker. Here are five of the main takeaways from the latest episode of The Kardashians titled “Ciao, Kim.”

Kim finds her Konfidence

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Kim started off the episode by debuting her very best Real Housewives reunion look. No seriously — she was wearing the same bejeweled dress that both Gizelle Bryant and Lisa Vanderpump wore to recent reunions. It wasn’t giving fashion mogul, but it was a throwaway look for a workday. I’ll give her a break.

Kim went into her second day in Italy with much more confidence. Her stylist made it off the tarmac after roughing it for a night on Air Kim. When the stylist finally made it to the headquarters, Kim felt like she didn’t really need her. “This path, I had to go on by myself,” Kim said. Never mind that the team of people helping her curate the show could probably complete an entire Little League baseball game, BOTH of the teams. But sure Kimmy, we love a girl boss doing it on her own.

God, Kendall is STILL so boring

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Kendall Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Dude, the editors of The Kardashians need to leave all of the boring Kendall scenes on the cutting room floor. I’m sick of seeing Kendall act like “I’m so different, I’m just a Tomboy” while giving us absolutely no personality. I didn’t think it was possible to have less of a personality than the modern iteration of Kourtney, but Kendall is bad.

Kendall made Kylie Jenner film another scene with her while they were riding horses. Kendall bragged about going to her barn every day that week. Girl, most people who own horses kind of have to take care of them every day, they can’t just hire people to do that. Anyway, Kylie is the only saving grace of these scenes. Kendall also showed her out-of-touchness by commenting that she just “got lucky” to get to hang out with Kylie so often that month. Hmmm, maybe it’s because your sister is obligated to film a TV show with you, but let’s just chalk it up to luck.

The two filmed another scene where they hook themselves up to a futuristic machine that’s supposed to force your body to work out. Yeah, but let’s all keep pretending that the Kardashians’ bodies are soooooo achievable for the rest of us with simple diet and exercise. The pair were discussing the drama between Kourtney and Kim that we’ll get to momentarily, and Kylie gave another iconic quote. 2016 may have been Kylie’s year of realizing things, but 2023 is all about emotions. “Feelings are valid,” she quipped when Kendall was talking about Kourtney having a breakdown. King Kylie, such a way with words.

Kourt rages on Kim’s fashion show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 25: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on May 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Kendall’s only other (thankfully) scene in the episode is when Kourtney vented to her about Kim’s big show. Kim made it a point to say several times, on camera, that she wasn’t picking any of the looks that Kourtney wore to her wedding. (Important to note that Kim’s looks from the wedding weren’t off-limits). Still, Kourtney felt like her sister was totally ripping her off. “It’s legit copying my wedding,” she said.

Kourt’s reasoning was when she lost me. She claimed that Kim’s “Living la dolce vita” ad campaign is phony because, for the past five years, she’s been living “la dolce vita.” Apparently, Kourtney felt that because she could afford to spend five summers in a row in Italy and hang on the Dolce & Gabanna-owned grounds she embodies the brand. Girl, neither one of you is either Italian. It’s not that deep, plus her infatuation with saying everything in her life has been happening for “five years” raises a red flag for me.

Kourtney added that everyone during her fabulous Italian wedding was commenting on how Kim wasn’t happy for her sister at all. “She sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own,” Kourt cried. “She sees it as the dollar signs.” Oy vey. It sounds like the anti-businesswoman strikes again. I can understand Kourtney’s frustration, but her reasoning is just so juvenile. Kim is a businesswoman and becoming the first person to collaborate with D&G in this fashion is huge for her career. Kourt just had a themed wedding that she’s trying to make us believe so hard was not sponsored. They aren’t the same and it seems like Kourtney had an ulterior motive to distance herself from Kim, but just needed a good excuse.

Kris and Khloe plead the fifth

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Glam App

Kourt’s freakout was actually fueled by Kris Jenner accomplishing momager duties. Kris apparently texted the family group chat to post a promotion for Kim’s fashion show, and Kourt didn’t feel like supporting it. Instead, she opted to share photos from her D&G wedding and send a passive-aggressive response like a real Petty Princess.

Kris was with Khloe Kardashian in Milan to support Kimmy. While the two were glamming, they discussed the text (after Kris practiced her Italian). Khloe encouraged her mom to acknowledge Kourtney’s feelings, which was good parenting. Kris strayed true to ignorance is bliss. “They haven’t even seen the show yet, what could possibly be weird?” Kris asked about Kourtney’s frustration. It seemed very convenient for both Khloe and Kris to have “no idea” why Kourtney would be upset, even though they probably knew more than they were leading on.

The most hilarious moment was when Kris claimed to stay neutral when her kids are having a fight. Now Kris, even Kendall knows that you will always ride harder for Kylie than her. It’s not necessarily bad, it’s just reality.

The sister storm has finally started

Image: Hulu/Disney

Kris and Khloe finally met up with Kim the day before the big show. Kim was floating on a cloud as the Dolce & Gabanna heads praised her for being the first person to work with them in 38 years of business. Kim’s joy was totally shot when Khloe asked if she had seen Kourtney’s text. Kim, who has obviously been busy living her best life, did not catch the message.

Kim asked Khloe if Kourt was mad and she didn’t mince her words. “Mad at Mom, everyone,” Khloe said. “It’s not rational.” Kim looked more angry than upset. She clarified again that she begged the brand to hold off a year to do the show. Kim made it a point to avoid looks she loved that Kourtney wore on her big day. In her book, she did no wrong and that’s the book of a billionaire. The worst part is that the group, which included the D&G executives, cheers to Kourtney. “Inside joke,” Kris quipped. It’s about to get ugly, dolls.

The Kardashians continues Thursdays on Hulu.

