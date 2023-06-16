American Idol’s Luke Bryan Defends Katy Perry: ‘She Gets Picked On’

For those unaware, Katy Perry was the subject of controversy during American Idol Season 21. Many viewers labeled her a bully after she reportedly mom-shamed one contestant and made fun of another’s outfit.

Unfortunately, it’s now unclear if Katy will even return for a future season. Reports say she felt producers threw her under the bus. Naturally, that kind of dissatisfaction would make a person want to quit.

But other viewers felt the outrage was overblown. Many have jumped to Katy’s defense, including one Season 21 contestant. And now, fellow judge Luke Bryan is throwing his hat in the ring. At CMA Fest, Luke got the chance to speak with Fox News.

Luke gives an insider perspective on Katy

“We all get it,” he told reporters. “I mean, we’re judging kids that people at home fall in love with. We’re not going to bat a thousand as judges. I think we get set up. As judges, you know, we kind of fall on the sword a lot of times. And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff.”

Luke is right. Reality stars (should) know what they risk by putting themselves on air. Katy probably receives more hate than we even realize. But as a celebrity, she’s likely conditioned to it by now, unfortunately. It’s no wonder she said the backlash didn’t faze her.

Luke said the judges were “doing the best we can.” As far as Katy specifically, he said, “Katy gets picked on for going out and trying to have fun making a TV show. You can’t be so safe in the moment that you’re so homogenized you can’t ever go for a joke, or go for a fun moment … It makes me appreciate [her] even more, just how big of a scale she’s had to deal with that her whole career.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LUKE HAS A POINT? WHY MIGHT KATY RECEIVE WORSE BACKLASH THAN HER OTHER JUDGES?