Julia Lemigova to Preside Over Florida Pride Parade

Pride Month is officially here, which can mean something different for everyone. For some of us, Pride season is year-round. Some might celebrate silently, while others blast rainbow confetti out of a cannon to celebrate. There’s no wrong way to celebrate, but Pride feels more crucial this year as the LGBTQ+ community faces relentless attacks from multiple directions.

In the United States, Florida has become a particularly notable battleground for anti-LGBTQ laws. Some Pride festivities have been canceled and modified due to the changing legislative landscape. But Pride is still alive in Southern Florida, and this year’s Stonewall Pride celebration will be extra special because Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova will be one of the grand marshalls for their massive parade. Get your mojitos ready!

A call to action

In preparation for the big event, Julia chatted with the Miami Herald about the importance of coming together for the pride event and utilizing her Housewives platform for positivity.

Born in Russia, Julia never imagined being a part of a Pride parade, let alone being the grand marshall of one. But, it’s an opportunity she’s thrilled to take on alongside HIV/AIDS activity Ederick Johnson.

“With all the challenges that we’re facing in South Florida, to our lives and our liberties, it’s so important that we stand strong together,” Julia shared. “Pride is a call to action.”

Every year, the Stonewall Pride attracts over 50,000 people. With other festivals in Florida canceled out of fear of the strict laws, Julia explained that now, more than ever, it was vital for her to take on a leading role in this year’s festivities.

“Our community is under attack in Florida,” Julia said. “I can’t sit silently.”

As the first LGBTQ person featured as a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives, Julia revealed that she gets many messages from fans who appreciate the positive representation she and Martina Navratilova bring to the show. It’s a beautiful combination of pop culture and social awareness.

“It’s such a big responsibility,” Julia said of her Real Housewives platform. “I’m thankful everyday that I have the opportunity to do it.”

Real Housewives of Miami is expected to return at some point in the next 12 months.

