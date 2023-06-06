Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke Team Up to Support Pride

June is Pride month – but shouldn’t every month be filled with abundant rainbows and acceptance? Until we reach that goal, the LGBTQIA community and its allies hold June close to their hearts and take that time to reflect and celebrate.

Most of our Real Housewives support equal rights and their friends and family in the community. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke took part in a very big day. They took their love to the streets of West Hollywood last weekend and WeHo may never be the same. The ladies shared some fun moments on Instagram.

Love wins!

We love to see it. We also love seeing Sutton and Garcelle making their bond even tighter by going all out for Pride. Sutton posted some great pics on social media of the event. One caption read, “My first #pride parade since I opened @thesuttonconcept Wow!!! I love seeing the love. All about being your true self. And in a safe community. I love you #weho and thank you for loving me back. And all with one of my true besties by my side!!!!!! @garcelle”

Even Kathy Hilton popped in the comments to show some love, which was more than Kyle Richards has heard from Kathy in the past six months.

The Garcelle of it all …

Not to be outdone, Garcelle shared her POV from the day on her Insta as well in a series of photos. When the parade came to a close, Sutton and Garcelle headed to Sutton’s boutique to continue the party. There was music, art, and proceeds from the soirée were donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center and Phluid Project.

In a previous interview with Baltimore OUTloud, Sutton spoke about her alliance. “You know, I think for me, I’ve been in the LGBTQ community since I was a little kid. I grew up in the dance world. So, when you’re a dancer and in the performing arts, it’s just normal. So, to speak up and to be able to have a voice for my friends has been such an honor for me.”

She continued, “I love that my store is in West Hollywood because that’s one of my favorite hangout spots in LA. And to be a part of especially that community, which I think has been such a leader in LGBTQ rights and movements, is just another honor. I’m proud to serve that community in whatever way I can.”

Looks like a great time was had by all. HAPPY PRIDE!

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED MORE REAL HOUSEWIVES DIDN’T ATTEND? HAVE YOU SEEN ANY REAL HOUSEWIVES AT OTHER PRIDE EVENTS?