Bravo Wins Big at Critics Choice Real TV Awards

In the industry, there’s a bit of a stigma against reality TV. It’s rarely seen as a viable storytelling medium, seen as incomparable to scripted entertainment.

That’s why it’s important to have awards specifically to honor unscripted television. Until the form is more broadly recognized, it’s good to have specialized recognition.

This past Friday, June 16, it was the Critics Choice Real TV Awards. The awards were created by the Critics Choice Association and NPACT back in 2018. This Friday, they had their 5th annual ceremony. Bravo knew their odds were good going in with more than a few shows up for nomination. See which trophies they collected.

Bravo’s five take-home trophies!

Vanderpump Rules was the big winner this time around. The show took home the award for Best Unscripted Series. On top of that, Lisa Vanderpump had the honor of taking home the Impact Award. It was good for the show to win big here. The cast was a little shaken up when losing the People’s Choice Award in 2018. Lisa, however, stays on top, having already won a Reality Star of the Year award in 2019.

As for other Bravo properties that won big, the Best Culinary Show award went to Top Chef. Adding to that honor as well, Padma Lakshmi won Best Show Host. Not even an award specific to culinary shows, but Best Show Host overall. It was good to see her honored in such a way considering she’ll be leaving Top Chef after 17 years on the program.

Last but not least, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles won Best Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden. It just goes to show, Bravo has certainly earned its throne as the king of reality TV. They said it themselves: “You can say bravo to Bravo!”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THE ACCOLADES ARE DESERVED? ARE THESE SHOWS REALLY THAT GOOD?