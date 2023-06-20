90 Day Fiancé Season 4 Couples: Who’s Still Together

90 Day Fiancé Season 4 is one of the most iconic seasons of content to ever appear in the extended franchise. The season aired back in summer 2016, but it still stands up strong as one of the most memorable seasons, as it introduced some of the most entertaining and iconic couples. However, 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 only has a forty-percent success rate when it comes to 90 Day Fiancé couples staying together.

90 Day Fiancé Season 4 Success Rate

90 Day Fiancé Season 4 featured a total of five couples. Both Narkyia Lathan and Olulowo “Lowo” Shodipe and Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk are still together in summer 2023. It is somewhat surprising that these couples survived the season and are still together many years later, as they both faced significant relationship hurdles during 90 Day Fiancé Season 4.

On the other hand, three couples are no longer together. However, they all appeared in more 90 Day Fiancé franchise content before calling it quits. Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, and Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno are all no longer in relationships with each other in 2023. However, these three couples are all considered iconic in the franchise for various reasons.

Narkyia Lathan & Olulowo “Lowo” Shodipe – Together

Narkyia and Lowo are one of two couples who stayed together after 90 Day Fiancé Season 4. This was very surprising, due to Lowo’s betrayal. Lowo infamously lied about his child’s mother being dead, as well as where he lived.

The couple opted out of the Tell-All, but shockingly stayed together. Lowo joined Narkyia in the United States, where they welcomed their daughter in 2020. Not only are they still together since 90 Day Fiancé Season 4, but Narkyia is thriving after her triple-digit weight loss journey.

Matt Ryan & Alla Alla Fedoruk – Together

Matt and Alla are the other 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 couple who are still together. Like Narkyia and Lowo, Matt and Alla built a beautiful life for themselves in the United States. Alla and her son from a previous relationship are now U.S. citizens, while Alla and Matt welcomed two more children into their blended family over the years in both 2020 and 2022.

Alla notoriously admitted to not being in love with Matt yet before marrying him during 90 Day Fiancé Season 4. However, she appears to have cultivated her love over the years to form a glowing family.

Nicole Nafziger & Azan Tefou – Split

As many 90 Day Fiancé franchise fans are well aware, Nicole and Azan are no longer together in 2023. However, the iconic and notorious franchise couple did move on to star on 90 Day Fiancé Season 5. Nicole and Azan will always be considered franchise icons due to their shockingly messy romance that led to memorable lines such as Azan saying “almost there, lazy” or admitting to only being “fifty-five-percent” attracted to Nicole.

What eventually happened to Nicole and Azan? The 90 Day Fiancé franchise couple called it quits off-camera before going through with marriage. The couple faced a lot of rumors regarding the validity of their relationship, as fans widely believed Azan was using Nicole and even theorized he had a relationship with his cousin. Both Nicole and Azan appear to currently be single several years after their split.

Jorge Nava & Anfisa Arkhipchenko – Split

Jorge and Anfisa are widely considered to be one of the most iconic 90 Day Fiancé couples of all time, with some viewers considering them the ultimate gateway couple who can get fans hooked on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The couple’s non-stop drama and chaos that left plenty of fans riveted, as Anfisa erupted into many arguments with laconic Jorge.

Anfisa notoriously married Jorge for his money, while he married her for her looks. She ended up leaving him while he was serving a prison sentence for drug trafficking. Jorge dropped 200 pounds while behind bars and emerged a new man.

He went on to marry and have two kids with his wife, Rhoda. Meanwhile, Anfisa has focused on being the ultimate successful single woman. She became a thriving fitness mogul and graduated from UC Irvine Paul Merage School of Business with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in June 2022.

Chantel Everett & Pedro Jimeno – Split

Last, but certainly not least, Chantel and Pedro appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 before landing their own spin-off show, The Family Chantel. The 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 couple spent many years as franchise royalty, and seemingly thrived for five years of marriage as they overcame family drama to emerge on top on their show.

However, everything came crashing to a halt last spring, when Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel. The end of their marriage was subsequently shown on The Family Chantel Season 4, as Pedro was accused of cheating on Chantel and even abusing her.

Chantel and Pedro are now no longer together and appear to be on very bitter terms. 90 Day Fiancé beauty Chantel has hinted at moving on since her bitter divorce, though Pedro never revealed the woman he allegedly cheated on Chantel with.

