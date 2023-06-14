90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Couples: Who’s Still Together

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 was full of drama, so it may surprise some fans to know that most of the season’s couples are still together. Season 9 only featured one returning franchise couple, Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre. The other six couples consisted of Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween, Kara and Guillermo Rojer, Jibri and Miona Bell, Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone, Yve Arrellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed, and Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise.

How Successful Was 90 Day Fiancé Season 9

(Photo Credit : 90 Day Fiancé/YouTube)

Despite the struggles many couples faced throughout the season, 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 was surprisingly successful. Of the seven couples featured this season, only one broke up after filming while the other six are still together today. Season 9 was more successful than its predecessor 90 Day Fiancé Season 8, in which only four of seven couples stayed together, as opposed to six.

Bilal Hazziez & Shaeeda Sween (Still Together)

Bilal and Shaeeda faced many ups and downs over the course of their ninety days, but the couple is still happily married. The newlyweds later went on to star on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, where they learned to adjust to married life. Shaeeda later became pregnant, although she tragically had a miscarriage shortly after fans caught on to the news. Bilal and Shaeeda’s struggles have only brought them closer together, and the couple’s relationship seems to have improved since Season 9 wrapped filming.

Kara & Guillermo Rojer (Still Together)

Kara and Guillermo’s storyline was one of the more laid back on Season 9, however, the couple still had their problems. Nonetheless, Kara and Guillermo overcame their trust issues, and are still happily married today. During the Season 9 Tell-All, Kara revealed that she was four months pregnant, and the couple welcomed their son Nicolas in December 2022. Kara, Guillermo, and Nicolas are now an adorable family of three, along with their adorable dog Chiqui Mama.

Jibri & Miona Bell (Still Together)

Jibri and Miona were accused of being clout chasers during their time on Season 9, but the pair have nonetheless managed to make their relationship work. The couple moved to California after leaving South Dakota, which ended up being a good thing for their relationship. Jibri and Miona often flaunt their happiness, as well as their wealth, on social media. While Jibri and Miona were far from fan favorites, it is evident that their love is genuine and true.

Ariela Weinberg & Biniyam Shibre (Still Together)

Fans were already familiar with Ariela and Biniyam, following their time on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. While some were unsure that Ariela and Biniyam would be able to work through their issues, the couple defied the odds and are still very much together. Ariela and Biniyam are currently thriving in the United States, along with their young son Avi. The pair left Ariela’s home state of New Jersey after filming, and have been traveling around the country since.

Patrick Mendes & Thaís Ramone (Still Together)

Patrick and Thaís were another couple that surprised fans by staying together, and the two are still going strong. During the Tell-All, Thaís announced her pregnancy along with Kara’s, and she and Patrick welcomed their daughter Aleesi in November 2022. While Patrick and Thaís originally settled down in Texas along with Patrick’s brother John, the new family of three has now moved to Las Vegas, where Thaís seems to be much happier.

Emily Bieberly & Kobe Blaise (Still Together)

Emily and Kobe were one of the more controversial couples of Season 9, however, the two worked through their issues and are now as happy as ever. Emily and Kobe introduced their son Koban to viewers during Season 9, and welcomed their daughter Scarlett shortly after filming wrapped up. Kobe now works full time in construction, which has helped the family put an end to their financial stress.

Yve Arrellano & Mohamed Abdelhamed (Broken Up)

(Photo Credit : 90 Day Fiancé/YouTube)

Yve and Mohamed had a tumultuous relationship during all of Season 9, so fans were not surprised to hear that the ex couple eventually split. After the Tell All, Yve revealed that she had caught Mohamed texting another woman, which ultimately ended things between them. Mohamed later claimed that Yve had been texting another man as well. While the relationship between Yve and Mohamed did not last long, it was certainly not without its drama.

