Everything That’s Leaked About the Secret 90 Day Fiancé Spin Off

News has been circling for some time about TLC filming a new spin-off of 90 Day Fiancé. Earlier this year, many of the franchise’s biggest stars were seen in Florida with film crews. It’s clear that the network is filming something, but it hasn’t revealed what just yet. This is a roundup of everything that has been leaked so far about the secret 90 Day Fiancé spin off.

90 Day Fiancé Stars Are Spotted By Redditors

Initially, news of the upcoming spin-off began when a Redditor shared photos of several cast members with a film crew. Kalani Faagata, Asuelu Pulaa, Angela Deem, and Liz Woods are all distinctly visible in the pictures. The addition of the film crew is proof positive that something is being filmed, and with those cast members’ ongoing contracts with TLC, it’s definitely something for 90 Day Fiancé.

The location of the filming was revealed to be in Florida at the Isla Bella Beach Resort. That information checks out, as the beachy background does look like Florida, and the resort does match other photos of Isla Bella.

Reviews Reveal Secret 90 Day Fiancé Spin Off

(Photo credit: TLC/YouTube)

Further confirmation of the secret 90 Day Fiancé spin off was surprisingly found on TripAdvisor, of all places. Here, several recent guests of Isla Bella shared their complaints about the film crew that was present during their stay.

Reviewer Christa wrote that “there was filming for 90 Day Fiancé” while they were at the resort, and “There were crews everywhere.” Several other reviewers left similar comments, with Christen S. calling the production “disruptive” and said “The production crew invaded the resort.”

Other reviewers revealed that “the adults’ pool was shut down” for a while to accommodate filming, but that crews were later filming in public areas “without warning…or asking permission.” Reviewer 2610Steve gave further insight into what viewers can expect on the spin off. “Large groups of behind the scenes staff were everywhere, starting at 8am on our front porch,” they said. “The highlight was an F-bomb laced tirade at 10pm on the beach outside our door.”

The reviews were all left by guests who stayed at the resort in January 2023, and the spin-off seems to have been filmed entirely in that month.

Photos Emerge Of 90 Day Fiancé Cast Members in Florida

(Photo credit: TLC/YouTube)

If TLC was hoping to keep this spin off under wraps, they failed miserably. There have been multiple photos that leaked confirming which cast members were present for filming. On Instagram, a user named Karolina Cruz shared a selfie she took alongside Liz, Angela, and Big Ed Brown. It’s very surprising that those 90 Day Fiancé stars would agree to a selfie, but it appears they threw caution to the wind.

Another photo leaked, via Word on the Street Reality, that shows even more cast members who were present in Florida. The photo features Asuelu, Jovi Dufren, and Kelly Brown—Molly Hopkins’ now-ex boyfriend. Jovi and Kelly weren’t cast members who had been spotted before, so seeing them alongside Asuelu provides more details about the cast of this secret 90 Day Fiancé spin off.

Low Faagata Was Present for Filming

(Photo credit: Google Reviews)

Another interesting bit of evidence came from Kalani’s fan favorite father, Low Faagata. It seems he was present for filming as well, as revealed in a Google review. Four months ago, Low left a five-star review for the Isla Bella Beach Resort, though he didn’t add a comment. Clearly, he was also around while the other 90 Day Fiancé cast members, including his daughter, were filming.

What is the Secret 90 Day Fiancé Spin Off?

(Photo credit: TLC/YouTube)

The random pieces of evidence all fit together to give an idea of what the secret 90 Day Fiancé spin off will be about. It’s almost certainly not 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, as that spin off has so far followed each couple’s separate journeys, and filmed in multiple locations. With all the cast members gathered at this Florida resort, it suggests a different theme for the show.

The cast members who have been spotted are all in struggling relationships—some of which have already ended. So, it’s entirely possible that the theme of the spin off could be something like, 90 Day Fiancé: Couples Therapy. This new spin off may feature couples who are at risk of splitting up, and are making one last effort to save their relationship.

It would be an interesting concept, and one that is primed for drama. However, since nothing has been officially announced or confirmed by TLC, there’s no telling what the new show could be. In fact, it might not be a spin off at all, but rather a limited-episode special. Regardless, the secret 90 Day Fiancé spin off features some of the most notorious and heavily-criticized cast members in the franchise, and is sure to cause controversy.

TELL US – WHAT SHOW DO YOU THINK TLC IS FILMING WITH 90 DAY FIANCE STARS IN FLORIDA?