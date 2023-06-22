Adriana de Moura Confirms Who Larsa Pippen Threw Her Drink at Amid RHOM Filming

At this point, it’s just easiest to assume that Larsa Pippen has beef with everybody on Real Housewives of Miami. Even still, she remains a fan favorite, and those she feuds with often receive worse backlash than she does.

Like Adriana de Moura for example. She’s been beefing with Larsa for years now. The two were reportedly getting along during filming for Season 5. But apparently, that’s not the case anymore.

Larsa once said that Adriana did nothing but talk about her, and many felt the same about Dr. Nicole Martin. Some felt that if it weren’t for Larsa, Nicole wouldn’t have a story. And speaking of story, rumor had it that Larsa threw a drink on Nicole. But now the truth’s come out.

Larsa and Adriana: back at it again

A Bravo fan account on Instagram, Marteanis with Eddy, initially made a post cataloging a comment from Nicole, which said, “Someone got baptized, but it wasn’t me [laughing face emoji].” Well, Adriana commented on Eddy’s initial Instagram post, confirming, “It was me [confused face emoji].” Eddy then compiled both comments into the post above.

Eddy wrote in the caption, “WE GOT AN ANSWER!! Adriana confirmed on my Instagram post she was the one who got the drink all over her that Larsa threw!” The comments ranged from amused to confused. Many had speculated Adriana was the target once Nicole confirmed it wasn’t her, with one comment reading “KNEW IT.”

Other commenters took shots at Adriana, with one posting that she “more than likely deserved it. She’s infuriating.” And others still shaded Nicole, writing, “Why does Nicole find this funny?” with a reply saying, “Because she’s a low key instigator.” But one thing’s for sure — everyone’s pumped to see this play out. And that might’ve been the goal all along.

Real Housewives of Miami is expected to return to Bravo later this year, or in early 2024.

