Rumor: Larsa Pippen Threw Drink Over Nicole Martin During Real Housewives of Miami Filming

Dr. Nicole Martin has been on quite the journey through her time on Real Housewives of Miami. At first, she seemed too level-headed to be a Real Housewife, and fans were mostly bored with her.

Enter Larsa Pippen, the woman who could create drama anywhere. At first, when Nicole was just starting, she actually defended Larsa. But once she finally gained a storyline, boy would that change.

Larsa started beef with Nicole over her partner’s former career as a teacher. Nicole found that rightfully patronizing, and Larsa only upped the ante when she claimed Nicole slept with all the doctors at the hospital. Nicole fired back, taking jabs at Larsa’s dating life. Their beef has felt generally entertaining, and recently, rumors reported that things have only escalated.

Did Larsa forcefully hydrate the MD?

RHOM News



A source close to production is reporting that Larsa Pippen was escorted out of a group event after ‘acting in a disruptive manner.’ Pippen allegedly threw her drink at castmate Dr. Nicole Martin after a heated argument. Are you excited for season 6? pic.twitter.com/gF6VY8pZgO — Bitchy Witch (@TraderGoys) June 12, 2023

It appears this rumor started thanks to the Bitchy Witch account on Twitter. They posted a picture of some of the Housewives, wherein Nicole seems to have a couple of stains on her lap. The photo was captioned: “A source close to production is reporting that Larsa Pippen was escorted out of a group event after ‘acting in a disruptive manner.’ Pippen allegedly threw her drink at castmate Dr. Nicole Martin after a heated argument.”

The rumor was further perpetuated throughout Twitter. Debate sprang up among Twitter users about who was in the right, despite not even knowing what the dispute was about, or if it even happened at all. (We call that prejudice in the biz).

One Twitter user alleged that it wasn’t Larsa, but Nicole who was escorted out. According to this user, “Rumor has it, she’s Monique 2.0 and will be fired after this season.” But again, it can’t be stressed enough that as of right now, this is all speculation.

Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 is slated to come out within the next year.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THIS DISPUTE ACTUALLY HAPPENED? IF SO, WHO’S LIKELY AT FAULT?