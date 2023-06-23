Melissa Gorga Denies She Wants Real Housewives of New Jersey Spinoff: ‘Happy Where I Am’

For years, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice have been feuding like mad. But despite the vitriol between them and their husbands, Joe Gorga and Luis Ruelas respectively, they were able to coexist on Real Housewives of New Jersey.

But now? That coexisting might be unfeasible. Once the historic RHONJ Season 13 Reunion came to an end, it seemed everyone was left with a bad taste in their mouths, and it’s hard to blame them.

The taste was so bad that no one wanted to associate with one another again. While that makes sense in terms of personal conflict, what the cast members don’t realize is how detrimental that might be for the show and their careers. OK! Magazine has all the details.

Could a Melissa Gorga spinoff work?

A source close to Melissa reported that, “She’s not having fun anymore” as part of the show. “She’s given it her all for years and feels she can do it by herself with her family and break out on her own.” While Melissa is among the more iconic Housewives, it’s hard to say whether a spinoff would work for her. In a franchise like Real Housewives, it’s usually the character dynamics that make it work. Take that away, and what’s left?

For what it’s worth, Melissa confronted these rumors head-on. “I like it where I am,” she responded on an Instagram post by Reality Blurb, who had reported that she was vying for a spinoff.

Image via @RealityBlurb on Instagram

Unfortunately, it looks like staying on RHONJ might not be an option, at least not for Tre and Mel at the same time. The source went on, “Teresa wants to leave if Melissa stays. Producers have halted production on Season 14 and don’t know when they’ll start filming because of cast conflicts, including Teresa and Melissa.”

A separate source close to Tre posited, “People say Teresa has always thought she should have a spinoff.” The source also added that Teresa expressed she would “love” to have a show more dedicated to her family specifically, with cameras following her marriage to Luis Ruelas and her four daughters. But it feels unlikely that people are fans of Teresa because they want more of Luis.

It’s ironic. In general, it’s the drama between cast members that makes or breaks a show. The drama on RHONJ has been pushing viewership for years. But now, it seems it’s just too much to handle. And the question remains of whether either one of these stars could carry a solo show.

