Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reveal Sex of Baby

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are so loved up that they tied the knot three times. First, a wedding in Sin City, complete with Elvis officiating. Next up was a legally binding ceremony at the Santa Barbara courthouse. Finally, the couple had a romantic wedding in Italy. Naturally, it was filmed for a Hulu wedding special.

The couple was eager to have a child together. Kourtney went on IVF to try and conceive. She later stopped the procedure. The duo shared their journey in Seasons 2 and 3 of The Kardashians.

On June 16, 2023, Kourtney shared their pregnancy news at a Blink-182 concert. She held up a sign, which read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” Of course, it was a shout-out to the group’s hilarious video, All the Small Things. I love how the duo announced their big news! And now they shared their gender reveal.

A rock and roll announcement

The mom-to-be shared a video of the festivities on her Instagram account. While Travis was behind a drum kit, his wife was perched on his lap. “Tell me when you’re ready,” Travis said to Kourtney. The Blink-182 member asked someone else off-camera, “Is our pyro guy ready?”

A smiling Kourtney replied, “I don’t know what’s happening.” As they kissed, Travis played a long drumroll. After he hit the cymbals, blue confetti filled the air. It’s a boy! Afterward, the happy couple embraced and made out some more.

Kourtney has three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick: sons Mason Disick and Reign Disick, and daughter Penelope Disick. Travis and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, share two children: daughter Alabama Barker and son Landon Barker.

What an exciting time for Kourtney and Travis! I’m sure The Kardashians will take us along on the couple’s journey to welcome their baby.

You can stream The Kardashians on Thursdays on Hulu.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF TRAVIS AND KOURTNEY’S GENDER REVEAL? WILL WE SEE THEIR WHOLE PREGNANCY JOURNEY ON THE KARDASHIANS?