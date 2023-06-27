Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, Episode 14 Recap: Feels Like Dead Butterflies

Last week on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Parsifal III guest Tim walked into a sliding glass door and was bleeding from his forehead. He had to wait over 15 minutes to get any ice for his injury since two-thirds of the service crew were having a chat in the galley and not listening to their radios. Captain Glenn Shephard was not amused. Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher just gave him a 50-yard stare.

In her defense, Daisy (very defensively) told the captain that you can’t always hear the radios down in the laundry or in the guest area. But you weren’t in either of those places, Daisy. You were sitting on a chair in the galley talking to your friends and ignoring the guests for 17 minutes.

Even deckhand Chase Lemacks saw through Daisy’s blatant excuse for poor service. “It’s not the range [of the radios], it’s not the boat,” he commented. “You f*cked up. Just f*cking own it.” Is everybody Lisa Rinna now?

Promising to look into the radio issue later in the day, Glenn announced the tip total for Charter Seven was $20,000 US dollars.

Following the tip meeting, Glenn and First Mate Gary King tested the radios in various parts of the boat and had no problem communicating, to the delight of the deck crew.

“They’re really taking the piss now,” Chief Engineer Colin MacRae laughed. The guys got a big chuckle out of pretending to radio each other from various far-flung locations and being able to read each other “loud and clear.”

Daisy huffed off to her cabin, declaring she was “over it.” Just admit you f*cked up, Daisy.

Daisy’s sister Bonnie arrives for the crew night off

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Season:4 — Pictured: Daisy Kelliher — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Until she pulled up in her taxi, Daisy hadn’t seen her sister Bonnie for three years, mostly due to Covid. And OMG, she sounds just like Daisy!

Bonnie followed her sister’s steps into yachting and is a yacht chef in South Africa. But Daisy said she’s never worked with her sibling and never plans to do so. “We would kill each other!”

Daisy wasted no time filling Bonnie in on current events, including her love triangle with Colin and Gary. While Daisy went to get ready for their night out, Bonnie introduced herself to the rest of the crew.

Chase just can’t seem to get lucky

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Season:4 — Pictured: Chase Lemacks — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

At dinner, Daisy, Bonnie, Gary and Chef Ileisha Dell went out for a smoke break. Bonnie commented that if Daisy and Gary were on a desert island, they would probably be together. She thinks they’re more suited to each other as a couple than Colin and Daisy.

For some unknown reason, Ileisha went back to the table and told Colin that there was “a lot going on out there.” Why would you do that, Ileisha? Are you not getting enough camera time, so you need to stir up trouble?

“Having Daisy’s sister telling me that [Daisy and Colin] are not suited for each other,” Gary interviewed, “andwe are, hurts. I’m not accepting that I’ve lost my chance. That f*cking hurts. Feels like dead butterflies.”

Even though Chase had high hopes of making out with Bonnie, in the van on the way back to the boat, Bonnie and a very drunk (as usual) deckhand Alex Propson shared a kiss. Don’t get your expectations up there, Bonnie. He’s probably already blacked out.

“Poor Chase, he’s always so close,” Junior Stew Lucy Edmunds interviewed. “But the satisfaction of watching a man gettin’ pied so hard. Chef’s kiss! Mwah!” she said, kissing her fingers. I had to Google “getting pied.” It means “being ignored or dumped by your bae.”

Another drunken night off

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: (l-r) Gary King, Alex Propson — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Back at the boat, Ileisha gave Chase a hug of consolation, even though she has a boyfriend. She felt bad for him that he’s such a nice guy, but he never gets the girl.

Even Gary got in on the action, telling Chase, “You’re the second-best deckhand I’ve ever had in my life.” But then he added, “I just wish your personality complimented your work ethic.” He got a good laugh with that.

In the hallway, Gary pushed up against Daisy and then accused her of trying to kiss him. But a few minutes later, he was making out with the other Junior Stew Madison “Mads” Herrera next to the hot tub. Bonnie was right. Gary likes Daisy, but even if they got together, he’d soon be distracted by someone else. Gary just wants to kiss all the girls!

So Daisy settled Bonnie in the master cabin, while she and Colin took the guest cabin right next door. And Gary and Mads took the other guest cabin across the hall. The sound effects told us more than we needed to know.

Hurricane Bonnie says goodbye

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Mads Herrera — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

The next morning, Bonnie woke up all alone in the master and went in search of her sister. “Who’s in here?” she asked herself, as she opened the door to the cabin where Daisy and Colin were engaging in a bout of morning sex. Should’ve locked that door, Daisy!

“I need love, too,” Bonnie moaned, crawling into bed with her sister and her boyfriend. As she squeezed her way into their twin bunk, Colin reached an arm around Daisy and patted Bonnie on the back good-naturedly. “Thank you, Colin,” she told him. “You have the right idea.”

As Daisy hugged her sister goodbye, she told her, “See you again in three years. I’m traumatized.”

“What do you mean?” Bonnie asked. “I’m traumatized!”

“Colin, look after her,” Bonnie told the engineer. “And don’t you dare fight. You guys are way better than that!”

“Bonnie was definitely a hurricane [that blew] through the Parsifal III crew,” Daisy commented. “And she was pretty spot on with her analysis of Gary. But my relationship with Colin is very different. He’s direct. He knows what he likes … and his calm nature is very attractive.”

Not just another preference sheet meeting

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Season:4 — Pictured: Ileisha Dell — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

As Bonnie’s taxi drove away, Glenn called Daisy, Ileisha and Gary to the crew mess to prepare for the next charter. The next charter consisted of primary guest Bryan, his companion Robb, Madison and married couple Craig and Wick. So all guys then. This could be fun. Except that Bryan’s charter requests were three pages long!

“I don’t expect the chef to be as versed in international cuisine as I am,” wrote Bryan. “So I ask that they not attempt to provide me any dishes from outside their wheelhouse.” That sounds like a definite challenge. Ileisha’s shown herself to be very proficient in international cuisine on past charters.

“Meow!” Gary said, getting a big laugh from his co-workers.

But wait, there’s more. “Bryan has requested his toilet paper be folded into roses one day and sailboats the next,” read Daisy, rolling her eyes into her forehead. “On night two, they would like a Pride dinner with seven courses, each course to represent a color of the rainbow.”

“‘My ideal dinner consists of at least 10 courses,'” Ileisha continued reading. “Oh, my God!”

The primary made it very clear that his wishes would supersede those of his guests. Isn’t a good host supposed to put his guests’ wants and needs first?

“It’s all about the primary,” Glenn said. “I think Bryan is going to be a little bit high maintenance.” I hope they’re nicer than they sound.

As usual, it was an early night for the crew. “Good night, Chase,” said Alex. “Good night, moon; good night radio … charging in the room.” Awww! That was my son’s favorite bedtime book when he was a baby. I laughed out loud.

Another day, another dollar

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Lucy Edmunds — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

“Second to last charter!” Ileisha announced early the next morning.

“I can do pink champagne when they come, on arrival,” Daisy told the chef. While Mads declared her radio to be on “full blast.”

“Last charter, we weren’t on top of the guests,” Daisy interviewed. “I’m definitely feeling the pressure to step it up and deliver the best service I can … I am on a mission.”

Glenn personally checked the cabins after the stews were done cleaning and told Daisy they all “looked good.”

The guests arrived in matching shirts with their names printed on the back. That should make it easy to learn all the names. One of the guests was wearing very fancy (and uncomfortable-looking) high heels. “I just want to make sure that I can’t wear these on the boat, right?” he asked.

“You definitely don’t want to wear them up the passerelle,” Daisy told him.

Following a quick tour of the boat, the guests were ready to start their charter. Glenn radioed Colin to fire up the engines and get ready to go.

Ileisha had the fancy hors d’oeuvres ready. Daisy offered them a canapé made of Manchego cheese wrapped in a fried sage leaf. “Oh, my God!” one of the guests exclaimed.

“Look at the rainbow fruit!” another guest gasped. “I thought we were the rainbow fruit!”

“We are,” responded his companion, “and that’s why it’s perfect.”

Sails up for the guests

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Colin MacRae — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

“I’m excited we’re going to get to sail right away,” one of the guests said.

“Daisy, I’m going to get quite a bit of heel,” Glenn radioed the chief stew. “So make sure things are well stowed.”

When the sails were up, the engines were shut down and the boat heeled to 20°. The guests were thrilled. But below deck, poor Ileisha was struggling to create an awesome dinner in a galley where everything was sliding off the counter. “I’m not ready,” she cried. “This is insane. F*cking hell!”

“I haven’t bent over this much in a long time,” one of the guests exclaimed happily. “Oh, my God!”

Sailboat Race

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Captain Glenn Shephard — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

As the Parsifal approached another boat with their sails up, Glenn asked, “Who is that? Zengie? That guy’s moving!”

“Let’s race them!” the guests begged. “Let’s race that boat!”

Glenn left Colin steering the boat, while he went below to call the other boat. “They’ve got sails up,” he said. “We’ve got sails up. Any time two sailboats are sailing in the same area, that’s a race.”

Glenn called the other boat and asked if they were cool with them sailing next to them for a bit. He promised not to get too close and said if they were uncomfortable with anything to just let him know.

The guests and the deck crew were all excited to be racing alongside the other sailboat. Meanwhile, there was chaos below, where things were sliding around and crashing to the floor. “Sh*t goes flying everywhere,” Glenn laughed with the guests. “We break a lot of stuff.”

“This really doesn’t help my prepping,” Ileisha complained, in the galley.

“The boys are playing with their big toys,” Daisy told her.

“This [race] really is like the cherry on top,” Glenn interviewed. “I always say my job is to impress the guests and give them a special experience.”

Glenn declared himself the winner of the race, and everyone else decided it was “very, very cool.”

Water toys and NautiBuoys

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Alex Propson — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Once the sails were lowered and the boat was anchored, it was time for the water toys. “I love hopping on the NautiBuoy!” a guest joked as he jumped onto the inflatable dock.

Gary warned another guest about an under-inflated floaty, “It’s a little bit floppy.”

One of the other guests quipped, “Jerry, after a certain age, that happens.”

In the galley, Ileisha was preparing her 10-course meal, and the guests were starting to notice some delicious smells wafting up the stairwell. “I have definitely served a 10-course meal many times,” Cheffie commented, “and they’ve always been amazing. But this is, like, the least [amount of] time that I’ve had to do something like this. Generally, you have days.”

“It’s a challenge,” she added. “But most definitely not one that I can’t handle.” I hope she knocks his rainbow socks off.

Colin and Gary have a heart-to-heart

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Gary King — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Done with the water toys, the guests went below to escape the sun and get some rest before dinner. On deck, Colin asked Gary how he was feeling about his and Daisy’s relationship.

“I’m way happier being [Daisy’s] friend, I think,” Gary admitted.

“When did you figure that out?” Colin asked. “You’re such a douchebag. You come into the season wanting something…”

But Gary explained that he came into the season just wanting “to see if anything [would] happen” with Daisy.

“I wasn’t sure about it,” Gary added. “And also we live two different lives, brü.”

Colin was annoyed. “Gary has contradicted himself so many times this season,” he commented, “that it’s becoming difficult to believe what he says.” Cue the montage of Gary saying one thing about Daisy, and then saying the exact opposite immediately following. I don’t think even Gary knows how he really feels about Daisy.

“He’s a friend,” Colin added. “He’ll always be a friend. But I’m just realizing he’s one of those guys that I can’t trust completely.” Colin’s a lot more mature than Gary. I love Gary, but if Daisy doesn’t stop flip-flopping between these two, I’m going to have to pay someone to smack some sense into her. Figuratively speaking, of course.

Preparing that 10-course meal

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Ileisha Dell — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

While Gary was busy hitting on Mads in the salon, Chase was in the galley trying to be of help to Ileisha, who was a bit frazzled about her big dinner. He talked her through the 10 courses, reading from a whiteboard attached to the refrigerator.

Once all five guests were at the table, Ileisha announced the first course, an amuse-bouche of almond and grape gazpacho with rose petals on top. “Amuse-bouche” literally translates from French to “happy (i.e. amused) mouth.”

“I love being amused,” Bryan joked.

“Especially in your bouche,” his partner responded. Again, these guys are too funny!

The second course was a Beef and Pork Stuffed Olive, which Bryan was very excited about.

Third course: Lemon Ricotta Stuffed Squash Blossom With Beetroot Ketchup.

The fourth course was a Sweet Potato and Asiago Cheese Soufflé, which looked absolutely delicious.

Mads gives Gary a smackdown

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Season:4 — Pictured: Mads Herrera — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

As the interior staff waited to serve the next course, Gary walked into the galley and told Mads, “I just want to let you know that I think you’re such an amazing person.”

When she dodged his kiss, Chase said, “Gary, read the room.”

“It’s like a gnat that just keeps coming at you,” Mads said about Gary. “You’re just like, okay, f*ck, whatever.”

“You kissed me the first night,” Gary reminded her.

“The first night?” Chase corrected him. “She kissed me on the first night, dawg.” Gary was still quarantined with Covid then.

“That’s why she was like, ‘Oh, I’ve really got to do better with my life,'” Gary joked.

“If I was really trying to go for better,” Mads clapped back, “I’d have made out with Alex.”

That got a burst of laughter from the crew. A few minutes later, Gary was still shocked. “Talk about knowing how to cut me deep,” he complained. “F*cking hell. But I do believe there’s some truth in that.” I think so, too. Mads is probably still wishing she’d gone for Alex, rather than Gary. If only Alex didn’t get so drunk on their nights off.

“I’m offended, 100%,” Gary interviewed. “I can take a joke, but I don’t think she meant it in a joking way.” I don’t either, Gary. Mads is just not that into you. You’re the one who’s pursued her hard the whole season, even though she’s given you very little encouragement. She’s told you time and again that she’s not serious about you. Take the hint.

“Maybe this isn’t the chick for me,” the first mate interviewed. “I need to do some self-reflecting. I’m f*cking over this.”

