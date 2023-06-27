Designer Isaac Mizrahi Reacts to She By Shereé Collection

Watch What Happens Live is a real treasure of a show. It often feels like the more candid alternative to other talk shows where everything feels too scripted. Andy Cohen knows how to draw a calm demeanor from his guests.

Such is the case for people like Isaac Mizrahi, who just appeared on WWHL. As a designer, Isaac is qualified to comment on many topics that other guests simply can’t. Among these is Shereé Whitfield’s fashion line, She by Shereé.

When a person strikes a certain amount of fame on reality TV, the smart thing to do is branch out into other business ventures. Television fame isn’t always self-sustaining, but branding certainly can be. It was only natural for the Real Housewives of Atlanta star to branch out into some other field — cosmetics, alcohol, wigs — much like her fellow Bravolebrities. Shereé ultimately chose fashion, and Isaac had the chance to speak on that choice.

Is She by Shereé a hit or a flop?

A virtual audience member, Amanda, had a question for Isaac. “In honor of your upcoming sportswear collection, what do you make of Shereé Whitfield selling $200 sweatshirts? Do we think this is highway robbery?” she joked.

Isaac responded, “Well if she can sell $200 sweatshirts, she should.” Andy immediately agreed. Isaac went on, “You know, she should sell more of them if she can. Does she sell $200 sweatshirts?” he asked, clarifying. Andy could only say, “Apparently.” Isaac said, “Well put me down for a dozen. Okay? Seriously.”

Andy then told a story of how he bought a sweater from Louis Vuitton, only to discover it was a sweatshirt in the eyes of the public. Isaac asked, “Shereé does a collab with Louis Vuitton?” Once everyone clarified, Isaac was relieved and joked, “What are you thinking?” As in, what would Louis Vuitton be thinking setting up that collab?

Andy revealed some history, sharing that he tried to set up Isaac and Shereé for their own collab. Isaac said that hooking up his distributor with She by Shereé “was like trying to dress a jellyfish.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

