Kim Zolciak 911 Call Audio Leaks, Listen to Her Report ‘Crazy’ Kroy Biermann

Last week it emerged that Kroy Biermann had claimed one of his sons he shares with Kim Zolciak was “kidnapped.” Police records showing details of his call had leaked, including a follow-up from Kim that alleged he had stolen one of her bags. Now, the audio from Kim’s 911 call has been unearthed by TMZ. You can listen to it for yourself below.

Listen to Kim Zolciak’s 911 call

A surprisingly calm Kim speaks for around two-and-a-half minutes to the operator. “My husband is threatening a kidnap ’cause my girlfriend took my son on a playdate,” she explains. Kim states that her son is “shaking and hysterically crying,” and seems to be looking for some advice on what to do. She adds that she is going to pick her son up from the playdate, because she wants the situation to come to a swift resolution.

Kim explains that Kroy had come home and supposedly threatened to “file kidnapping charges.” She says she called her lawyer for advice, who told her that “it’s not [kidnapping] if one parent consents.” Kim acknowledges that this entire situation is “petty,” but she doesn’t want Kroy to do something “crazy, as he’s known to do crazy things.”

“My husband did steal my bag which has all my divorce paperwork and stuff in it,” Kim adds. The allegation is one Kroy has denied.

Exactly why Kim rang the authorities isn’t clear. She ends the conversation when she is asked for her full name. She says that she is going to pick her son up as he is “very distraught,” and she will “need you guys in a little bit” because Kroy will fly off the handle.

