Eboni K. Williams Filming New Judge Judy Style Court Series Equal Justice

Well, with the former Real Housewives of New York now somewhat out of commission, each one is finding their own path. Some will, of course, be shuffled into other Bravo projects, including the upcoming Ultimate Girls Trip. But others are more on their own.

Among these is Eboni K. Williams, who only had one chance to shine on RHONY in the first place. But hey, all publicity is good publicity. It appears Eboni’s one-season run was enough to get her noticed.

Now, Eboni is slated to host her own recently announced courtroom show in the style of Judge Judy. It’s easy to forget that Eboni was a lawyer before joining the reality TV world (among her other accolades), so, a courtroom show seems like a good fit for her.

What we know about Eboni’s new show

Eboni took to Instagram to make the announcement personally. She posted a few photos and videos from the set. She captioned the post “Order in the MF COURT [judge emoji] This one is about to hit … different Coming soon [stars emoji, TV emoji] #EqualJustice #JudgeEboni.” The commenters hoped that no bus drivers would be entering the courtroom (IYKYK).

Deadline reported on more exclusive details surrounding the show earlier this year. The show is being produced by Allen Media Group, which will have nine courtroom shows under its production belt, including Eboni’s. The show comes out in the fall of 2023 and will follow a daily one-hour format. Eboni will be the youngest syndicated judge.

Byron Allen, the Founder/CEO/Chairman of Allen Media Group, said, “Eboni K. Williams is an outstanding and charismatic television host, and we are extremely confident that our newest court series will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent.”

In turn, Eboni said, “There is no one in this industry I trust and revere more than Byron Allen … Byron’s nonstop commitment to creating exceptional programming and his unmatched amplification of our culture are why I am certain we will deliver another phenomenal television court series.”

