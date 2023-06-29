The Kardashians Season 3 ,Episode 6 Recap: Kim Experiences Turbulence in More Ways Than One

Season 3 of The Kardashians is just prime proof that Kim Kardashian is the sun that this family orbits around. Honestly, if Kim wasn’t a part of any of these people’s lives, I would have little to no interest in their businesses or celebrity endeavors. Honestly, I don’t even know if I would follow them on Instagram. Well, maybe not — I’d probably always be a die-hard Kris Jenner fan. I fear her as much as I want to emulate her, and that’s a level of fame that deserves recognition.

Anyway, Kim continues to prove that she’s not only the star of the show, but her family in general. Her feud with Kourtney Kardashian is a good example. While Kourtney may have a solid reason to be upset with her sister, her attitude and approach toward Kim make her more unlikeable than ever. Even Kris is openly admitting that Kim is the Queen Bee, and it’s rubbing the oldest sister the wrong way. Here are five of the main takeaways from The Kardashians Season 3, Episode 6: The Tension is Brewing.

Kourtney’s little book of excuses

Photo Credit: Hulu

Unfortunately, Khloe Kardashian was put right in the middle of Kim and Kourtney’s fight. She went over to Kourt’s house during the episode to urge her to talk things out with her sister about the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show drama. As anyone who has witnessed Kourtney’s behavior could probably guess, she was less than receptive to the idea of reaching out to Kim. “It felt like there was no decency to like to ask me how I felt about her doing this so close to my wedding,” Kourtney explained. “It’s like the Wild West — we’re just going to take and do as we want.”

Khloe tried to bring her sister down to Earth and make her realize that either she has to fix it, or their family will be broken. Kourtney, however, felt that Kim “to her core” is a selfish person and gave so many excuses as to why she didn’t want to talk to her. Whether it was Kim’s negative “mindset” or her habit of being on her phone, Kourtney was grasping at straws as to why the conversation didn’t happen already. “It just makes me want to, like, run the other way,” Kourtney told her sister. “For my survival, I need my own identity and I just need my own life.”

It sounds to me like Kourt wants to cut her sister out without having to explain why, which is the core of why I cannot be on her side in this argument. In the grand scheme of things, it’s just petty nonsense, unless Kourt happens to have some deeper-rooted issues with Kimberly.

Kim is absolutely the new momager

Photo Credit: Hulu

As previously mentioned, Kim is the center of the show. The episode kicked off with her getting glammed up (and being very polite) at the DMV for her license picture ahead of her 42nd birthday — iconic. However, when she ended up liking the second photo she took more than the first, she did throw a little shade Kourtney’s way. “First is the worst, second is the best,” she giggled. “That’s why I’m the second child.” Now, it’s THIS type of petty behavior that I can get behind.

Kim’s birthday put a lot of the family fame into perspective, especially for Kris. Kris was feeling guilty about making her family A-Listers and causing them to deal with the burdens that come with fame. She sat down with Kim and spoke candidly about her Paris robbery. Kim has always said that she’s glad it was her, and not one of her sisters, who was tied up and robbed because they would have been traumatized for life. Kim, on the other hand, was strong enough to work through it and still want to remain in the public eye, which Kris commended her for as much as she felt guilty about it.

“Thank God we have each other,” Kim said of her family. “That is what I base a lot of my sanity on.” It’s so refreshing to see a Kardashian sister appreciate the good and bad of their family. It makes Kourtney’s little beef with Kim seem that much more ridiculous in the grand scheme.

Khloe is the sister everyone needs

Photo Credit: Hulu

Khloe was the best sister of the episode, and probably the season. She spent so much time setting up a birthday dinner and a surprise trip to Las Vegas for Kim’s birthday. Khloe didn’t act like it was some honor — she refreshingly expressed the hassle that is planning Kim Kardashian’s birthday. Luckily, she had Kimmy’s BFFs to help her out since Kourtney could only be bothered to show up to the dinner with Travis Barker on her arm and look annoyed. Hey, I have to at least give her props for showing up. For Kourtney, that tiny step is like moving a mountain.

Khloe put so much effort into planning a surprise Vegas trip for Kim and her friends to go to the Usher concert. She was so giddy about planning the surprise, even though some of Kim’s friends spoiled it ahead of time. Kim understood how much effort Khloe put in and acted as though she had no idea about Khloe’s plans. “I’m a nice person and I want people to feel like their surprises are surprises,” Kim explained in a confessional. “I’m a good actress.” I’m absolutely loving the Khloe and Kim dynamic this season. It would be even nicer to see the trio of sisters able to come together for once.

We love a drunk Kris Jenner speech

Photo Credit: Hulu

Kim’s birthday meant that fans of The Kardashians were in for a few of Kris Jenner’s legendary drunk birthday speeches. The most iconic was at Kim’s birthday dinner. Kris had to hurriedly give a toast before finishing her martini that would take her over the edge. (Even though definitely she already had a buzz on.) Regardless, Kris’ speech included her referencing a text she sent Kim that morning about being strong. Khloe whispered to Kim that her mom had sent her that same text. However, Kris wouldn’t let her daughters call her out on the spot like that. She’ll always be the momager, regardless of when she decides to retire.

Kris’ speech was so long-winded that Khloe has to cut her off, but not before she mentioned that Kim is the family’s leader. Kourtney’s side-eye look at Travis spoke volumes. “It’s not a cult that I’m following,” Kourtney said in a confessional about a family helmed by Kim. Hate to break it to you — you wouldn’t have a Lemme business without your sister and mom leading this cult. This is why I just cannot with Kourtney’s lameness — give respect where it’s due.

Kim experiences turbulence in more ways than one

Photo Credit: Hulu

Khloe planned an elaborate trip on Kim Air to the Usher concert in Las Vegas. She had the surprises lined up, from Kim’s R&B music video-inspired outfit to the showgirls at the airport. What she couldn’t control, however, was the weather. The group was about to touch down in Vegas, but some turbulence made the plane unable to land. After a few bumpy attempts, they had to turn back to Los Angeles as they couldn’t make a safe arrival.

Kim and her crew opted for the next best thing — In-N-Out. They showed up to the fast food joint in their concert wear to bombard the burger employees with their orders. The best part was when Kris whipped out several $100 dollar bills to pay for the meal. Khloe had to lovingly tell her mom that fast food doesn’t cost that much. Reminder: This family will truly never be just like us. The night was salvaged with cheese fries and a Bluetooth speaker blasting Usher. It’s nice to see Kim relinquish control for one night to Khloe, especially when it didn’t go to plan. Sue me — I’m a sucker for a carefree Kimberly Kardashian.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.

