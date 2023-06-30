Men Charity May Be Most Compatible With (Based on the Premiere)

The Bachelorette Season 20 kicked off with an energetic premiere, during which leading lady Charity Lawson met 25 potential suitors. To spice things up, Charity’s older brother Nehemiah decided to play the role of “undercover bro,” and disguised himself as a bartender to spy on the men. While Nehemiah was impressed by almost all of the men, there were a few that he was unsure of. Nonetheless, Charity followed her own heart when deciding who to pursue, after meeting some very compatible matches. Based on what we’ve seen in the premiere, these are Charity’s most compatible men.

Brayden Bowers

(Photo Credit: ABC)

Brayden Bowers was the lucky recipient of the first impression rose. So, it’s no surprise that he is already one of Charitys most compatible men. After stepping out of the limo, Brayden instantly caught Charity’s attention, after offering her a shot as a joke, since he worked as a nurse. The two later caught up with one another inside, where their connection grew even further.

Charity and Brayden had a brief conversation before sharing a passionate kiss, which made both of them feel giddy. Shortly after, Brayden could not help but tell some of the other men about the kiss. But Nehemiah happened to overhear his bragging. While Nehemiah brought this up to Charity, she ultimately decided to keep Brayden around.

Not only did Charity want Brayden to stay, but she also awarded him the first impression rose. Charity explained that she felt the exact same connection Brayden had felt, and welcomed him, as she wanted someone who was not afraid to express their interest in her.

Joey Graziadei

(Photo Credit: ABC)

After night one, Joey Graziadei is another contestant who is already proving to be a contender in the race for Charity’s heart. Joey was one of the first contestants to exit the limo, and upon doing so he caught Charity’s attention. Joey offered Charity a flower from Hawaii, and explained that it was tradition for single women to wear it above their right ear. However, Joey joked that he hoped Charity would wear it on her other ear when they became exclusive.

Joey and Charity’s connection did not stop there. He was also one of the first men she chatted with inside. While the two did not share a kiss, they still had a deep conversation, where they were able to learn more about one another. During the rose ceremony, Joey received one of the first roses from Charity as well.

Furthermore, Joey is one of the men seen most frequently in the season trailer, which suggests that he will make it far. Joey can be seen on a one-on-one date with Charity at some point, and even tells her that he is falling in love with her.

Aaron Bryant

(Photo Credit: ABC)

Aaron Bryant and Charity also had amazing chemistry during the premiere. It left some viewers surprised when he was not the first impression rose recipient. Upon stepping out of the limo, Aaron B. felt a spark with Charity, but it was inside the mansion where their connection really began to grow.

Charity was surprised to be serenaded by Aaron B. when he began playing the piano for her. Aaron B. also sang a slow tune, as several of the other men watched on in jealousy. Charity was visibly impressed, and it quickly became evident that she had her eye on Aaron B. The pair also shared a steamy kiss, as Charity did with only a few of the other men.

Aaron B. and Charity could be an excellent match, and the two have a lot in common. They are both family oriented, and have been hurt before when it comes to love. While it is unclear what the future holds for Aaron B. and Charity, he could very well be one of Charity’s most compatible men.

John Buresh

(Photo Credit:ABC)

John Buresh was hopeful that he and Charity would connect following his limo exit, and the two ended up doing exactly that. While the two had a slow start, they really began to connect after talking more in depth about their families. Ironically, Charity opened up to John about her bond with her brother Nehemiah, while John discussed how close he was with his older sister.

The two even discussed the possibility of their siblings meeting, which signifies that they both want the relationship to continue. John was another man who received a kiss from Charity. It was clear that the two had an effortless chemistry with one another.

John was one of the first men Charity called during the rose ceremony— another indicator that she’s interested in him. While there are many amazing suitors this season, John is easily one of Charity’s most compatible men already.

TELL US – WHICH MAN DO YOU THINK IS CHARITY’S MOST COMPATIBLE MATCH?