Bachelorette Charity Lawson Explains Why She Gave Brayden Bowers the First Impression Rose

The Bachelorette Season 20 is underway as of this week, and things are already heating up. This season’s Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, looks promising, but might just be falling into the same traps as so many Bachelors and Bachelorettes of the past.

The fear is always that the season’s lead becomes too charmed by certain contestants to see any red flags. This time around, Brayden Bowers was one of the more worrisome contestants. Brayden bragged to all the other men that he kissed Charity. Luckily for the lead, she had her brother, Nehemiah, acting as a covert operative.

Nehemiah played the part of bartender to see the goings-on in the house. He reported back to Charity and gave her some much-needed encouragement. But in spite of any warnings Nehemiah gave, Charity still decided to give Brayden the First Impression Rose. She went onto Us Weekly’s Bachelor podcast to explain that decision.

Is Charity blind to Brayden’s shenanigans?

“Me and my brother, obviously, are super close, and having him there night one was so helpful. He clearly got to see a lot that I did not. He really did remind me in that moment—our conversation, obviously, [was] not all shown—but he did just reassure me that all the guys, or most of the guys, were truly there for me and they were really excited about me being the Bachelorette and this opportunity for them to really get to know me.”

Charity explained that those reassurances from her brother ultimately helped her decide to keep Brayden around. “So that made me feel good in the moment despite coming off of like, ‘Oh, Brayden was really vocal around the house with the guys about the kiss.’” Ergo, despite his bragging, it seemed he was there for all the right reasons.

She further explained, “I kind of took that as almost like a two-way street. Like, ‘OK, Brayden is really excited and it could be crossing the line of like confident versus cocky. But also, him kind of falling back on all the guys are also just like really excited to be here. I was kind of considering that factor too of, maybe, that’s why Brayden was just so vocal because he was just so excited.”

Ultimately, Charity defended her decision to give Brayden the rose. She said, “That’s Brayden’s personality, just someone who’s very animated and just fun and lively. He’s one to keep your eye on.”

The Bachelorette continues Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.

