Meghan King ‘Very Close’ With Lawyer Andrew Felix

Meghan King has a new man in her life! The former Real Housewives of Orange County star has seen her fair share of romantic ups and downs since her divorce from Jim Edmonds. After a failed two-month marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens and even a dip into the lady pond, things are heading in a positive direction for Meghan.

Page Six has reported that the mother of three is getting “very close” to a new mystery man. Is love in the air? It might be too soon to tell, but there’s definitely something simmering.

Who is Meghan King’s new man?

According to the outlet, Meghan has been cozying up to a lawyer named Andrew Felix. He seems totally different from her last two partners — he’s not a baseball player or related to the President of the United States.

Apparently, Meghan has been working on writing a memoir, and Andrew has been keeping her company and serving as a much-needed distraction. Who doesn’t want to fall into the arms of a nice, friendly lawyer after a long day of work?

Although the romance is fresh, an insider shared that it’s going in a good direction. They said, “It’s very new, but Andrew is just what she needs.” The source continued, “Their values are super aligned, and they care about the same causes. It started as a business relationship, but it’s obvious that it’s turning into something more.”

In the past, Megan has admitted to being hesitant about sharing her relationships on social media since it’s burned her in previous romances. She said during a podcast appearance, “I told myself I’m done putting people in the public eye, putting people on my Instagram. I’m done with that.”

So, it might be a bit before we see Andrew on social media, but it hasn’t stopped from them making appearances in public. The two were seen running around together in New York City and had lunch with Meghan’s publicist and management. That doesn’t sound like a typical date, but the fact that he had his arm around her at the restaurant speaks volumes.

