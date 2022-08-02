Meghan King Is Done Sharing Her Relationships On Social Media

A hard lesson learned. Meghan King loves to share her life on social media. And her nearly 1 million Instagram followers get to hear about her travels, motherhood challenges and yes, her romantic partners. But now Meghan is putting a stop to sharing her love life on the app.

As reported by Page Six, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star has sworn off posting partners. She recently appeared on the Two T’s In A Podcast to explain. She shared with host Teddi Mellencamp, “I told myself I’m done putting people in the public eye, putting people on my Instagram. I’m done with that.”

She also noted that she “deleted posts” of her brief relationship and marriage to Cuffe Owens. The two got hitched at a ceremony in Pennsylvania just three weeks after meeting. Cuffe is the nephew of President Joe Biden, who attended the ceremony. Meghan called the whole thing a “whirlwind marriage and annulment.” And also referred to their quickie romance as “embarrassing.” They split after just two months together.

She even used her social media to announce the break up. Meghan wrote, “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams. At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

Meghan joked that she needed “more mimosas to talk about that kind of stuff.” Then added, “I’m allowed to say whatever I want to say whenever I want to say it, but I try to keep it classy and respectful.” Last month, Meghan said of the marriage, “It was short and sweet, and it’s done and it’s annulled.”

Her decision to keep potential partners is a quick change from her recent activity. Back in June, she dropped hints about a new man in her Instagram Stories. While Meghan didn’t name names, it has since been reported that the mystery man is Trevor Calhoun. Trevor is the co-founder and CEO of Trusted Provider Network. Not to mention an heir to the John Deere tractor fortune.

But despite the rumors that they have been dating since April, Megs is keeping her lip zipped. She told Teddi, “Yes, I’m dating, but I’m single. I don’t call myself in a relationship. It’s fun but so energetically time-consuming, but no, I’m not dating anyone exclusively. I’m dating people, and that’s that.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THIS IS A GOOD MOVE FOR MEGHAN? DO YOU FOLLOW HER ON INSTAGRAM? DO YOU KEEP YOUR DATING LIFE OF SOCIAL MEDIA?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]