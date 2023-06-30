Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid and Tommy Feight Share a Family Update

Shahs of Sunset might be gone, but it isn’t forgotten. It was canceled in 2022 after running for nine fairly successful seasons on Bravo. Coincidentally, the demise of the show followed former star Mike Shouhed’s arrest for alleged domestic violence.

A turbulent group of people made up the cast of Shahs, but they all had a past together. Fans watched as some brutal fights took place. There were many hurt feelings and multiple make-ups over the years.

But Shahs also had a softer side. Reza Farahan and Mercedes “MJ” Javid both found their happily ever after during production. MJ’s unconventional wedding was hard to forget, but her marriage has managed to endure some pretty scary times. Now MJ gives an update on what’s happening with husband Tommy Feight and their little man Shams.

MJ + TF = Tru luv 4evr

Fans of Shahs of Sunset witnessed firsthand the courtship, marriage, and birth of MJ and Tommy’s son. Viewers will recall MJ’s desire to get pregnant and her trials using IVF. She also had one hell of a time during the birth and almost lost her life. Shams is now four years old. Additionally, MJ and Tommy just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

Tommy didn’t miss the opportunity to reflect on the couple’s recent milestone, which was documented in Season 7 of Shahs. In April, he stated, “[Five] years ago we took our leap into forever and ever! I am eternally grateful to have you by my side – Happy Anniversary [MJ] – P.S. thanks for the kid.”

Tommy is “eternally grateful”

Tommy told more about his connection with MJ on Mother’s Day in addition to gushing about his longtime love on their anniversary. Speaking for all the dads out there, he tweeted back in May, “Happy Mother’s Day to my favorite Milf and the beat of my heart [MJ] and to all the other Mothers out there — speaking for all the dads out there we are eternally grateful.”

And please know MJ did not forget Vida on Mother’s Day. Could you imagine? Yes, she’s still around. MJ shared on Instagram, “Happy Mother’s Day to the one of a kind, my Mom [Vida] I love you very much. To Frances, Tommy’s mommy, my Mother-In-Law, Terry Maguire, who [is an] amazing strength, light and all around great time. HMD to all the mom’s who make countless sacrifices every day to do the best they can to nurture their loved ones.”

The happy family continued to show the love through Father’s Day. MJ had this to say about her man. “Happy Father’s Day. Thank you for being such a loving, devoted dad. Throughout every day, we are so incredibly blessed to be parents to our little boy. We love you very much.”

I guess sometimes happily ever afters really do stick. We love to see it.

