Lisa and Lenny Hochstein Close to Settling Bitter Divorce

Looks like the latest saga between Lisa Hochstein and her former partner Lenny Hochstein is finally coming to a close. Truly the end of an era, and thank goodness for that. Who could forget Lenny’s infamous hot mic moment on Real Housewives of Miami?

It’s hard to believe that was December of last year. Lenny was caught admitting that he was going to leave Lisa. From there, the usual Housewives-style mess ensued. Filings for divorce followed, along with accusations of cheating, framing, and all other typical finger-pointing.

Even though the hot mic moment shocked so many viewers, the signs of Lenny’s discontent seemed to be there for a long time. Even in watching RHOM Season 5, it was easy to spot how displeased Lenny made himself. Well, now it looks like it might be over for the former couple.

Lisa and the boob god are finished

According to Page Six, Lisa and Lenny are now close to settling their bitter divorce case. According to court documents, the pair entered into the marriage settlement agreement on June 23. As such, all future hearings have been canceled except for a final hearing on July 27 when the former couple will expectedly sign off on their agreement.

When reached for comment by Page Six, Lenny responded, “If I did have a comment you would be the last to know.” Charming as ever. When the divorce was made public, Lenny did reach out to Page Six to comment. Lisa’s rep did not return the request for comment.

Considering just how messy some Housewives’ divorces can be, it’s honestly a little bit refreshing seeing this one coming to a close so simply (knock on wood). And that’s not to say it hasn’t been messy up to this point. But at least the ending will be straightforward, or so it seems. Just a straightforward divorce.

Real Housewives of Miami is expected to return to Bravo in late 2023 or early 2024.

