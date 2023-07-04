Mauricio Umansky ‘Very Affectionate’ With Kyle Richards at Last Red Carpet Event

Mauricio Umansky is said to have been “very affectionate” towards his wife Kyle Richards at a recent red carpet event. The couple appeared in-person at the Homeless Not Toothless Gala in April 2023. Photos showed Mauricio and Kyle posing, the former keeping his hand on his wife’s lower back. In the pictures, the two look happy. A far cry from their alleged separation, news of which broke this week.

Putting on a show?

Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

An eyewitness told Page Six that Mauricio was being super supportive of Kyle at the event. He watched on and smiled as she took solo photos, and showed no signs of their struggles. “He seemed very happy to be spending the evening with Kyle,” they concluded.

Still, reports flooded the internet on Monday (July 3, 2023) that Kyle and Mauricio had called time on their marriage after 27 years. The two were said to be amicable, and living under the same roof, but had come to terms with the fact they were now officially separated.

A carefully-worded joint statement from both parties was then released. The two said that any rumors of divorce were unfounded, but that they had been going through the toughest year of their marriage to-date. They then asked for privacy while they worked through their issues, and thanked their fans for their love and support.

Infamous Real Housewives of Beverly Hills psychic, Allison DuBois, waded into the discussion. She is best-known for appearing in the first season of the show, and telling Kyle that Mauricio would never “emotionally fulfill” her. She claimed that when their kids were grown up, the two would have nothing in common and eventually go their separate ways. Eerie, right?

