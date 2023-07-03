Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Split After 27 Years of Marriage

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have called time on their marriage. According to a source, “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof.” The same source told PEOPLE: “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars call time on their relationship

Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Kyle and Mauricio first met in 1994. They are said to have caught one another’s eye in a nightclub, after Kyle had divorced her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie. Her 34-year-old daughter, Farrah Brittany, is from that relationship.

The pair got engaged later that year, before marrying in January 1996. They share three daughters: Alexia, 27; Sophia, 23; and Portia, 15.

Both Kyle and Mauricio have been mainstays of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its Season 1 premiere in 2010. Kyle has been a part of that show for all 12 seasons to-date, and filmed again for the upcoming thirteenth installment.

Celebrating 25 years of marriage in January 2021, Kyle and Mauricio seemed to be very happy. Kyle told Bravo Insider later that year it was “refreshing” to be part of a successful marriage. For his part, Mauricio said he “definitely intend to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Exactly what has driven the pair to separate remains to be seen. There have been rumblings that their relationship was under strain for some time, but they always passed those off as vicious and non-factual.

Mauricio said on the Two T’s In a Pod podcast earlier this year: “We’re not getting divorced. I mean, it’s so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline.” He also promised those rumors would be addressed in scenes set to air later this year.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to return to Bravo in November 2023.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED BY THE NEWS? WHY DO YOU THINK KYLE AND MAURICIO SPLIT UP? COULD THEY POSSIBLY RECONCILE?