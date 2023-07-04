Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Deny Divorce Rumors, but Admit ‘Rough’ Year for Marriage

Despite reports of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky supposedly choosing to separate after 27 years of marriage, the couple have denied any claims that they will be getting a divorce. After so long together, it’s clear to see why the couple are hoping to work things out. The pair took to their Instagram pages to release a joint statement, both turning off comments on their post so that further speculation takes place away from their page.

The most challenging year of their marriage

Both posts had the same message. “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they started off. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

The couple then made sure to clear each other’s names, batting away rumors that they may have been cheating. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” they said. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Kyle and Mauricio then signed off with a thanks to their followers, “for the love and support.”

This feels like the first and last official comment we will be hearing from Kyle and Mauricio for some time. Their wishes to deal with their marriage problems in private should be respected, but we’re sure Bravo is going to come knocking and see if they want to make some money off of their troubles.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have wrapped filming for its next season, but we all saw what happened when Scandoval erupted after Vanderpump Rules Season 10 was done. Cameras can go back up at any time.

We’ll all be looking out for signs of marriage troubles when RHOBH returns to Bravo in November 2023.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KYLE AND MAURICIO CAN WORK THINGS OUT? WERE YOU SHOCKED TO HEAR THEY HAD A TROUBLING YEAR IN THEIR MARRIAGE?