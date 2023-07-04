Nicola Coughlan Proves Vanderpump Rules Superfan Status

Who knew the ripples caused by Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair had spread all the way across the pond? Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, who has previously declared herself staunchly #TeamAriana, paid homage to Scandoval on June 27 by hosting a Vanderpump Rules-themed costume party.

Quoting Lisa Vanderpump’s former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tagline, Nicola wrote on her Instagram, “‘Life isn’t all diamonds and Rosé, but it should be.’”

“Thank you to my friends,” she added, “who put in a demented amount of effort to make my dream Bravo party come to life. I love you as much as LVP loves Ken.”

Nicola came as LVP, stuffed Giggy included

The Irish actress dressed up in a pink outfit (Lisa’s favorite color), a brunette wig and a huge sapphire ring. Completing the look, she carried a small stuffed Pomeranian dog. LVP’s beloved Giggy, who accompanied her everywhere, passed on in December 2020.

The VPR cast was well-represented at the party. Guests arrived dressed as Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor and even Lisa’s husband Ken Todd.

Party guests noshed on Pump Rules-themed snacks, including a version of SUR’s famous Goat Cheese Balls and Brittany Cartwright’s Meemaw’s Beer Cheese. The two guests dressed as Ariana and Katie also brought a tray of sandwiches, a nod to the upcoming Something About Her sandwich shop. Each dish came with a printed meme of the Bravo star who made it famous.

The party concluded with a dramatic reading of Erika Jayne’s How Many F*cks performed by “Ken Todd.” Nicola called it, “One of the best moments of my life,” via her Instagram Story.

Though Vanderpump Rules has reportedly started filming Season 11, no announcement has been made about when it will air.

TELL US – DID YOU KNOW NICOLA WAS SUCH A BIG VPR FAN? DON’T YOU WISH YOU’D BEEN INVITED TO HER PARTY?