Honey Boo Boo and Mama June’s Emotional Reunion

Those who’ve followed the Mama June Shannon saga closely know that it’s had major ups and downs. But right now, things certainly seem to be on the up. Fans might recall that Mama June joyously attended the graduation of her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

Mama June and Alana have had a somewhat strained relationship. Because of June’s criminal charges and jail time, her other daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, was given custody of Alana.

But now, Mama June seems to be taking positive steps toward restoring her relationship with her family. Many of these strides have been showcased in this season of Mama June: Family Crisis. The most recent episode showcased June and Alana in family therapy together.

Mama June and Alana’s breakthrough

It was a teary exchange. Alana said between sobs, “I just feel like my mom should be there on graduation, and I feel like she should be there for my prom and she should be there for the little moments in school … just the little senior activities I have.”

Alana admitted that she felt a little estranged from her classmates who had their mothers to lean on. “Everybody in school is like, ‘My mom, my mom, my mom,’ and I always have to say, ‘My sister.’ I don’t want to have to say that.” Such feelings are natural, and they should in no way diminish what Lauryn has done for Alana.

Then the two moved in for an emotional hug. Alana later said in a confessional, “This is the first time Mama’s actually really gave me a hug in probably about five or six years. It feels good to get an actual loving hug from your mama. It really did feel nice, I’m not gonna lie.”

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

