Honey Boo Boo’s Father Missing Ahead of Checking Into Lamar Odom’s Rehab

It’s no secret that Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s family has had their share of struggles with addiction. Back in the day, Mama June Shannon herself spent an absurd amount of money on cocaine and was arrested for drug possession. And from a young age, it seemed Alana was aware of all of this.

The Mama June: Family Crisis star has since expressed regret for all that happened, as one might expect. That’s the thing about addiction — nobody asks to have one, but few can stop themselves once they do have one. So, it’s a good thing — praiseworthy even—when people seek help.

Such is the case for Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, Alana’s father. Mike revealed that he was struggling with an addiction to prescription medication. He was originally given medicine to treat his diabetes, but things spiraled. He was seeking help from Lamar Odom’s rehab facility. But sadly, things have taken an unexpected turn.

Lamar Odom can’t reach Sugar Bear Thompson

Among Lamar’s accomplishments is his acquisition of three rehab centers. Since his purchases, he’s helped plenty of people get back on their feet. Among these was going to be Mike, whom he’d met before in 2022. Mike was slated to enter the Kansas rehab center last Thursday, July 6, 2023.

However, sources close to Mike told TMZ that he never got on the plane to Kansas. Not only that, but Lamar apparently can’t reach Mike at all at this point. While no one knows the exact reason for the disappearance, sources suggest it was probably cold feet.

Mike reportedly had a hard time committing to rehab in the first place. He initially said he was unable to attend rehab due to work. Later, he once again declined the option to go citing a needed stay in the hospital. Lamar’s team is reportedly not giving up hope. And wherever Mike is, we also hope he’s doing well and will get whatever help he needs.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

