Shereé Whitfield and Kandi Burruss Feud Rages On

Many viewers say that Real Housewives of Atlanta fell off a long time ago. Most claims suggest the remaining Housewives aren’t engaging and don’t have interesting storylines. Be that the case or not, it’s certainly not for lack of trying.

Looking at Season 15 up to this point, we’ve seen multiple major storylines, one of note being the ongoing feud between Kandi Burruss and Shereé Whitfield. For those unaware, Kandi and Shereé have been taking jab after jab at each other on Twitter for any reason they can find.

In Season 15, Episode 8, Kandi and Shereé provided some classic RHOA bickering over She by Shereé. See, Shereé supposed that Kandi did not support her clothing line, with Kandi’s spoof videos on Insta showing just as much. The two talked it out and seemed to resolve the matter … but then they both took to Twitter.

Kandi and Shereé tweet like madwomen

When I said that I thought my post were funny I was referring to the spoofs that I did. They were funny & they weren’t dogging her business. I’ve pinned 2 of my spoofs to the top of my IG page if you want to see them. #RHOA. https://t.co/gkEXLII1fF — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) June 26, 2023

One fan on Twitter tried to point out Shereé’s hypocrisy, writing, “So Sheree is trying to convince @kandi she did wrong, by doing what she is accusing Kandi of doing? Putting her down!” Kandi quote tweeted this observation and said, “Right … this argument is hilarious.”

Meanwhile, Shereé was also on Twitter, claiming she always supported Kandi’s business ventures. Someone reminded her of “biscuits or bullets,” referring to Shereé’s comments over the shooting at Kandi’s restaurant. Shereé replied to the tweet saying, “That was after the scene boo!”

The pair also responded to the same tweet, one saying that Kandi’s “huge character flaw is she never sees anything wrong w/ anything she does.” The user accused Kandi of true hypocrisy, saying she’d “be cursing folks out” if people took shots at her business.

Shereé responded, “Exactly‼️ This is all I’m saying.” Kandi, in turn, responded with, “When I said that I thought my [posts] were funny I was referring to the spoofs that I did. They were funny & they weren’t dogging her business.”

In a final tweet, Shereé revealed that the conversation which aired between the two of them “was over an hour. Definitely was … worse than what you all saw.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

