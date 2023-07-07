Kim Kardashian Bonded With North West Over Baby Bar Failure

Most of us realize that Kim Kardashian is nothing like us. She is ultra-wealthy and a successful mogul. She got her start on reality television. And that little show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, propelled her and her family to fame.

Kim married rapper Kanye West and they share four children. The couple later divorced amid Kanye’s erratic behavior. And say what you will, but Kim loves her children. Her difficulties with Kanye continue to play out on this season of The Kardashians. Besides balancing all her businesses and motherhood, Kim is pursuing her dream of becoming a lawyer.

Kim spoke to Vogue Italia about how failing the baby bar exam was a bonding moment with her daughter, North West. This is a sweet, and relatable exchange between mother and daughter.

Kim showed North how to persevere

Kim reflected on the moment when she learned that she finally passed the exam. “That’s one of my favorite episodes too. My daughter was there with me. For a long time, it was difficult for her to understand why I was studying all the time,” Kim explained. “She saw me fail and cry, she saw how I was no different than her when she was worried because of a test.”

The reality star added, “But when she saw me cry from joy, I knew she understood how important that achievement was to me personally.”

Meanwhile, Kim’s concern about what her children hear about her ex-husband continued to play out on The Kardashians. “It’s a chain to my whole household. No TV, only Apple TV. I have to figure out a way to protect and so they still haven’t seen anything, but I go into crisis mode,” she said during a confessional.

“I am the one being accused for and being blamed for so many things. And it really, really is hurtful and it sucks, but I can control how I react, and I can control if I’m a mess. Then my kids will see that.”

The Kardashians continues Thursdays on Hulu.

