Kim Kardashian Cries As She Details Co-Parenting With Kanye West; Says “It’s F**king Hard”

Kim Kardashian is an international celebrity, known for being famous via her reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and fitting into tight clothing. Kanye West is an international celebrity, previously known for being a breakthrough artist in the rap genre, but now more known for nonsensical rants and hanging out with the wrong people.

Kim and Kanye married and had four beautiful children. During their love affair, Kanye appeared to become disenchanted with being well-liked and decided to become popular with a specific group of individuals. He was also suffering from an untreated medical condition that exacerbated his situation. This caused much embarrassment to the Kardashian family and as a result, Kim and Kanye ultimately divorced.

Now Kim is dealing with the fallout of having a former partner who isn’t particularly stable. Kanye threatens people she dates. Kanye has publicly stated several times he wants Kim back. He was pursuing real estate close to her home. And Kanye allegedly showed co-workers inappropriate photos of Kim. Now she gets to co-parent with this man and apparently it completely sucks. On an episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, Kim wept as she described co-parenting with Kanye. Page Six has the details.

Kim said, “Co-parenting is hard. It’s really fu*king hard.” Kim added she works hard to protect the kids from their controversial dad’s actions, such as this year’s torrent of anti-Semitic remarks and the whole White Lives Matter debacle. Kim mentioned her kids aren’t going to have the same childhood memories with their father that she had – obviously.

“I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” Kim explained. “That’s what I would want for them. If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s–t that they’re not ready to deal with.” Unfortunately the internet is a thing and unless she plans on moving to a cave underground, it will be virtually impossible to protect her children from their other parent.

When her children finally have a question regarding their dad’s public transgressions, Kim said she will be “so prepared.” Kim’s kiddos won’t hear anything negative about Kanye in the interim, at least not from her. That’s fine, plenty of other people will say it. Kim continued, “One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could. All the crazy sh*t. They’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know. It’s not my place anymore to jump in,” she added.

Kim also said it’s hard to keep her mouth shut when Kanye goes on one of his rants. “I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids for my kids. In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world … I’m holding on by a thread. I know I’m so close to that not happening. While that’s still happening, I will protect that to the ends of the earth as long as I can.”

Kim filed for divorce in early 2021 and Kanye has been on a downward spiral ever since. Props to her for staying the course and trying to hang in there “for the children.” It does sound like Kim is growing weary of Kanye’s antics and he is one stupid sentence away from unleashing her wrath.

[Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / KKW Beauty]