Did Kim Kardashian Catch a Ghost on Instagram?

Kim Kardashian is a polarizing figure. The fact is, it’s all too easy to criticize her. Many would agree she probably has no right to be as famous as she is. That line of thinking ultimately leads many to count her out.

What many don’t realize is that Kim has shown a shocking amount of genuine emotion and self-awareness. We’ve seen a great deal of that on this season of The Kardashians. Unfortunately, that’s not always the foot that Kim puts forward.

And with that being the case, any claim that Kim makes will always be met with skepticism and backlash. Like, for example, if she were to claim she saw a ghost. And you can no doubt see where this is going.

Next week: Kim calls the Scooby gang

Kim posted a filterless, no-makeup photo to her Instagram. Based on the caption, she made it sound as though she only noticed something long after taking the picture. “Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window.”

In the photo’s background, there is something akin to the silhouette of a woman wearing a bonnet. As one user wrote, “Looks like a side profile of Wednesday Addams.” Some IG users regarded the post sincerely, with one commenting, “The Victorian bonnet !! This is ?”

But most commenters didn’t take it very seriously, with comments ranging from “She’s trying to reach you about your [car’s] extended warranty,” to “Someone said it’s Todd Kraines and I am crying.” One even suggested the ‘ghost’ was an excuse to post the pic without it coming off as narcissistic. In any case, the comments are worth the read.

The Kardashians continue Thursdays on Hulu.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF KIM’S SO-CALLED GHOST? IS IT FOR THE HEADLINES? OR WAS SHE BEING GENUINE?