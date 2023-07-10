Sammi Sweetheart Returns in Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Leaving Cast ‘Shook’

Jersey Shore fans were pumped when the cast returned for a spinoff six years after the show wrapped. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation boasted the entire cast, along with spouses, kids, and significant others. Although there was one exception.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola opted to not participate. Her volatile relationship with co-star Ronnie-Ortiz-Magro was the main reason. She shared via Instagram in March 2018, “I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations. It was a difficult decision as I love my roomies.”

But never say never! Sammi decided to join the party after an 11-year break. Buckle up, Jersey Shore fans!

The sweetest b*tch is back!

The trailer for the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation dropped. And it looks good!

Sammi surprised her former co-stars by just popping in unannounced. After the group recovered from their initial shock and greeted her warmly, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared a few words.

“I can’t even believe it. Gym. Tan. Sam’s back,” he quipped.

“It can’t get any better than this,” Sammi said. Meanwhile, a cautious Vinny Guadagnino remarked, “This is going … good, I guess?”

Other highlights of the trailer include Sammi meeting the infamous Sammi doll from the first season of the spinoff. Awkward! And thoughtful prankster Pauly D gifted Sammi a copy of the infamous note from Jenny and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. The one where they anonymously revealed Ronnie’s sextracurricular activities. Of course, it was printed on her pillowcases and blanket. Sleep tight, Sam!

The trailer also showed the group having dinner, arguing, and riding in tanks. Mike and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, welcomed their second baby. And Vinnie and Pauly were dressed in green alien suits as strange lights glowed in the night sky.

But the biggest surprise was when Ronnie arrived. Welcome back, Ron (Raawwwnn!!)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on Thursday, August 3 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT SAMMI CAME BACK? WHICH IS BETTER – ORIGINAL JERSEY SHORE OR FAMILY VACATION?