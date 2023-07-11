Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Renewed For Season 2

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Season 2 was always an uncertainty. During the episodes’ initial broadcasts, viewership was low. It didn’t help that SHMV followed Real Housewives of Atlanta, which had a dwindling viewership of its own.

But nearly everyone who’s seen the show has seemed to enjoy it. And though the series hasn’t garnered much viewership through network broadcasting, that probably should’ve been expected. It’s rare for new shows, even spinoffs, to be smash hits right out of the gate.

Peacock may have saved Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard. NBCUniversal reported the show’s high viewership on the streaming platform. And that may very well have saved the show, now resurrecting it for a Season 2. And fans are ecstatic about everything that felt unresolved at the end of Season 1.

The details on Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Season 2

Bravo made the announcement on its official site earlier this afternoon, July 11, 2023. The Season 2 confirmation also came with the assurance that filming would begin before the summer ends. That likely means the returning cast is already decided, though it remains a mystery to us.

The announcement also assured us that the crew would continue “throwing elaborate dinner parties, taking beach-day outings, and planning bonding activities to bring everyone closer together.” And of course, the promise of “emotional moments to hookups to friendship breakups.”

NBCU also reported that SHMV “became Bravo’s No. 1 most-watched new series in Peacock history.” The buzz that the show has gotten online since its release would seem to confirm that. And the response to the show’s renewal online suggests that many will be tuning in once again for Season 2’s release.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Season 2’s release date is TBD.

