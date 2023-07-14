Gina Kirschenheiter Says Tamra Judge ‘Makes a Lot of Trouble’

Like many Housewives, Tamra Judge can be a polarizing figure. She can be genuinely cruel, but some would argue she’s the best part of Real Housewives of Orange County. And isn’t that why Bravo had her come back after all?

And to their credit, the RHOC Season 17 premiere had higher viewership than any episode from Season 16. But viewership has been dwindling since then. Perhaps not even Tamra can save costars such as Gina Kirschenheiter from the imminent ratings crash.

Gina hasn’t been very popular among RHOC fans, especially as of late with her comments toward other Housewives. Well, unfortunately for Gina, she made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live to discuss nothing but comments on other Housewives with Andy Cohen.

Gina’s honest thoughts on Tamra

In a segment called Fishing for Shady Answers, Andy asked Gina, “What’s the worst part about having Tamra back as a Housewife?” Gina took no time to think, shook her head, and said, “She makes a lot of trouble.” Everyone had a good laugh and they moved on.

But then, Shannon Beador was fished up. Andy asked, “Do you think Shannon felt she was too good for Tamra after Tamra was put on pause?” Once again, Gina didn’t have to think before saying, “No, not at all.” But it’s not all that surprising that she wouldn’t take Tamra’s side.

Commenters on the clip weren’t too pleased with all of Gina’s thoughts. As one commenter wrote, “How Gina has been on for so many seasons is beyond me…” Another suggested, “She needs a storyline,” rather than latching onto others. But there were viewers voicing support as well, one writing, “I actually really love Gina.” So, at least she’s got that.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

