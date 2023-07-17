Jennifer Pedranti Warns Real Housewives of Orange County Viewers: ‘Buckle Up’

Jennifer Pedranti is giving off sophomore season vibes. This Real Housewives of Orange County newbie is bringing so much to her first season, thanks to a spicy affair and a boyfriend who may or may not continue his adulterous lifestyle.

Tamra Judge got drawn into the drama after revealing that Jennifer’s boyfriend supposedly pursued her initially. Meanwhile, Gina Kirschenheiter gets triggered by the fact that Jennifer had an affair, physical, emotional, or otherwise.

It’s early in the season, but Jennifer’s name is in everyone’s mouth. And that’s exactly what you need for a reality TV career.

Jen went into the season “armored and ready”

Decider got an exclusive interview with Jennifer and co-star Taylor Armstrong. The newbies were asked to comment about the fan response to their RHOC debut.

“Everybody said, buckle up Jen and don’t read anything. I was like, okay, I got to go in armored and ready,” the yoga studio owner revealed.

It’s certainly been a wild ride, with Gina’s meltdowns and Tamra’s revelations about what Jennifer’s boyfriend apparently said about his intentions with Tamra.

As for Gina, Jennifer has enough backbone to push back on her deflections. She said, “for a while, I felt like I should defer to her because I am such a trigger for her. However, there was also a part of me that thinks that Gina has to work on Gina. This isn’t about me. This is something Gina is going to have to work through.”

The interviewer then asked how Jennifer balances life and RHOC drama. She said, “I just came in truly wanting to meet these women. I’m at this massive transitional place in my life. I wanted to come in and be me. Really, I felt like the first time in years that I could be me. I didn’t think about the potential drama. I just wanted to come in and make genuine friendships with these women and let things go in whatever direction they naturally go.”

Well, drama follows Tamra, that’s for sure. Maybe to us hardened viewers, Tamra seemingly throwing Jennifer under the bus for a storyline isn’t surprising. But it’s a shock to Jennifer and maybe that’s what she was referring to when she said viewers should, “buckle up” for the rest of the season.

Catch the Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK JENNIFER WILL HAVE TO DEAL WITH FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON? ARE YOU SURPRISED WITH THE WAY TAMRA AND GINA HAVE BEEN DEALING WITH HER?