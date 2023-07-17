Kim Zolciak Uses Scheana Shay’s Nails Excuse to Address Punching Kroy Biermann Accusations

Taking some inspiration from a fellow Bravolebrity are we? Kim Zolciak used Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay’s excuse to get out of a potentially disastrous claim put forth by her husband Kroy Biermann.

After Kroy alleged in May 2023 that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum punched him in the back of his head, his ex-wife has come up with a rather better explanation – one that has already been tried and tested.

US Weekly obtained a 911 dispatch tape in which the reality star explained herself, and said, “I can’t punch him if I wanted to because of my nails. I can’t make a fist.”

Bravo fans, does it ring a bell?

(Photo Credit: Wilford Harewood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Kim took refuge in her nails to escape the accusation thrown by her hubby. One that could dampen her career. But with everything that has happened, this is only the tip of the iceberg.

Pump Rules’ Scheana also used the same “nail excuse” (this might become an escape route amongst others sooner than later) to get out of alleged claims that she punched fellow castmate Raquel Leviss.

Scheana was already struggling with ending her friendship with Raquel. The latter slept with Tom Sandoval, who was in a nine-year relationship with one of her best friends, Ariana Madix. Allegedly, Scheana heard about the affair while making her appearance with Raquel on Watch What Happens Live in March 2023 and punched her in disgust.

Raquel then proceeded to file a temporary restraining order against Scheana for the bruise she received from the punch. Scheana went on to claim that she wouldn’t have been able to punch Raquel, because she couldn’t form a fist due to her nails. She maintained the same story during the VPR Season 10 reunion.

Henceforth, to deal with any punch claims, ladies – make sure you have huge nails that stop you from forming a fist!

Kim and Kroy have had the messiest divorce of 2023; but one that they’ve now called off. Allegations have been thrown back and forth, including her being a gambler, Kroy locking his ex-wife in the house and taking her safe and car keys with him, and Kim accusing him of smoking marijuana.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KIM HEARD SCHEANA’S EXCUSE AND RAN WITH IT? OR DO YOU THINK SHE WAS BEING GENUINE IN HER RESPONSE?