Lala Kent Tells Instagram Critics to ‘Go F*ck Yourself’

Being a parent is hard in any context, but it’s that much harder when broadcasting your life to the entire world. No matter what a reality star does, they’ll garner criticism, and all the more if it has to do with their kids. Lala Kent is all too familiar with this by now.

The Vanderpump Rules star received a massive storm of hate over a Fourth of July photo she posted to her Instagram story. The picture featured Lala in a swimsuit with her backside to the camera. On its own, the photo might’ve seemed normal. But previous pictures showed Lala with her daughter, Ocean, earlier that day.

Many grew weary and assumed the kids were around for Lala’s more risqué content. As such, the VPR star faced a whirlwind of criticism regarding her parenting skills. Well, Lala decided she wouldn’t take all the hate lying down.

Lala gets ruthless on Instagram

Lala posted an Instagram story to respond to those who criticized her. “I’m so over the mom shaming from some of you women. I’m a parent, work full time, rarely have one moment for just me, and for just one second on the 4th of July I felt hot and wanted a picture.”

She continued, “Anything but praise is unwelcome. If you have anything negative to say, go f*ck yourself. Leave me alone.” And lastly, she clarified, “For the record, the kids weren’t watching me take this picture. And even if they were, we all have butts. Take time to love on yours.”

This is genuinely a complicated issue. On the one hand, Lala makes a good point that she is an adult woman, and having children shouldn’t mean adults sacrifice who they are. Moreover, sometimes in our efforts to protect kids, we go to extremes, shielding them from reality. But there is a precedent for reality stars warping their children’s minds.

