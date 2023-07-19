Could The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Join Dancing With the Stars?

It was just a couple of days ago that ABC revealed the face tied to the newest entry in the Bachelor franchise, The Golden Bachelor. Our new protagonist, Gerry Turner, came out swinging with a few promotional photos and videos.

The reveal sent waves down the Bachelor fandom as many began thirsting pretty hard over Gerry. Some said he looks even better than the show’s younger contestants. Indeed, it seemed ABC had a star in the making here.

But that much attention can come with drawbacks. The reality TV world is already so rife with speculation that broadcasters have to choose their words carefully. And Dancing With the Stars may have just rattled the monkey cage with the wording of a recent IG post.

Did DWTS confirm Gerry Turner?

On July 17, 2023, the official Dancing with the Stars Instagram page posted a promo video for The Golden Bachelor. This was the same day Gerry was revealed as the show’s first figurehead. The post’s caption read, “Ready to paint the dance floor gold [heart emoji] Meet Gerry, #TheGoldenBachelor, coming to ABC this fall, and stream on Hulu.”

Some were confused as to why the DWTS page would post about Gerry, leading to certain speculation. As one commenter wrote, “More than likely he’ll be on that dance floor in the Fall. Calling it now.” The speculation also made its way to a DWTS-themed subreddit where many pointed out that it was par for the course for the show to have a contestant from The Bachelor.

But many took a more pragmatic look at the announcement and figured it was just an attempt at cross-promotion, “taking advantage of the DWTS page following,” as one Reddit user wrote. ABC is pushing The Golden Bachelor hard, so cross-promoting makes sense. But that’s not to say we won’t see any Bachelor stars on DWTS Season 32.

The Golden Bachelor airs on September 1 while Dancing with the Stars Season 32 is expected to air this fall as well, both on ABC.

