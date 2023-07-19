Shep Rose Responds to Brynn Whitfield’s Flirting

In a recent promotional episode of Watch What Happens Live, all of the Real Housewives of New York newbies got the chance to sit down with Andy Cohen. During the chat, the ever-flirtatious Brynn Whitfield decided to shoot her shot with another Bravolebrity.

Brynn called Southern Charm’s own, Shep Rose, a “cutie.” She said, “And I feel like I’m a commitment-phobe. He’s a commitment-phobe. So it would be a disaster … It would be a short-term disaster.”

Many saw Brynn’s thoughts as bizarre just based on everything audiences know about Shep. Moreover, many viewers found her attitude to be a little too enthusiastic. Almost as if she was trying too hard. Nevertheless, the next question would be what Shep thought. And he made his thoughts known quickly enough.

Brynn and Shep: Bravo’s new power couple?

When the WWHL Instagram page posted the clip of Brynn, Shep couldn’t help but respond. He commented, “Oh Well that’s certainly nice to hear. Thanks for thinking of me Brynn.” Andy had also told Brynn that Shep was “exactly as he appears.” So, Shep had to address that as well.

“I mean Andy could have been a little more enthusiastic about her brave (and accurate) proclamation … perhaps he knows too much. This poses a problem.” Nevertheless, replies to Shep were generally enthusiastic, with one commenter writing, “Just DM her — she’s obviously interested lol.”

Another commenter was so supportive, they told Shep not to even worry about Brynn. “There will be plenty of young pretty girls after you … You don’t need Andy to reinforce that!” Perhaps we’ll just have to wait till BravoCon to see where this goes. Or maybe even sooner.

Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

