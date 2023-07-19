Sonja Morgan Appoints Herself ‘C*ck Curator’ in Crappie Lake

Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps embody the term “letting loose,” and that is well evident from their hilarious actions on Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. This week’s episode saw the former appoint herself the “c*ck curator.” And her explanation behind it makes actual sense, whether you want to believe it or not!

Sonja gave herself credit for starting the trend where her friends become interested in the men she has already been with. The same happened with trucker Billy Richard with whom she had an “all-night rendezvous” in Benton, Illinois. Her co-star Luann proceeded to challenge her by kissing him on the lips. These two ladies are absolute TV gold!

In a confessional on Sunday’s episode of the Bravo series, Sonja said, “Everyone goes out with my men afterwards, because I’m like the Good Housekeeping seal of approval. I’m the c*ck curator … people know once I’m with a man, that they’re worth going (after).”

Can we have them on our TV every day, please?

Sonja and Luann enjoy some mudding and men!

On Sunday’s episode of Crappie Lake, both Sonja and Luann enjoyed a mudding adventure with trucker Billy and his friend Jared Kirkendoll. Not in my wildest dreams did I think I’ll see both the ladies enjoy some mud, but hey, I’m not complaining!

Sonja paired up with Billy while Luann was with Jared. They got into their respective trucks to enjoy some mudding. Sonja expressed that while she wasn’t a mudder, her only goal was to try and “get laid” by Billy. Classic Sonja, looking for another type of wild ride.

The truckers participated in a tug of war, supported by the RHONY alums. While it didn’t seem to be entirely successful as the belt pulling both trucks broke, somehow Billy ended up being the winner and received a warm hug from Sonja.

Luann wasn’t satisfied with her co-star’s hug, and in an attempt to do better, went to Billy and gave him a kiss on the lips. Albeit unexpected, it was equally entertaining. Sonja wondered if her friends could wait until she’s done with a man to hit on them. History repeats itself.

I love how the ladies don’t take themselves seriously and work on having the time of their lives. Just what we as viewers need to watch amidst all the drama surrounding the reality TV world.

The mudding wasn’t even the best part! It was when Sonja realized that her man was only here for the weekend. She said, “I’m never gonna see him again, and I’ve got five weeks ahead of me with no d*ck, what? I picked the wrong one.” Hilarious!

You never know, Sonja. There’s still time to find another catch in the next five weeks!

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake continues Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.

