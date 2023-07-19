Tamra Judge ‘Needed to Clean Up’ Jennifer Pedranti With Napkin Toss

If I had a nickel for every time a Housewife threw a napkin in somebody’s face, I’d have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice. Ever since the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 trailer dropped, the napkin toss set the internet on fire.

But for those of you who have no idea what this is all about, here’s a quick recap. The Season 17 trailer showcased a confrontation between Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti. The confrontation ended with Tamra standing up and tossing her napkin right in Jennifer’s face.

While we don’t know all the details surrounding this heated moment, speculation abounds. But now, Tamra’s giving us some hints in a recent interview with Access Hollywood, wherein she talked about all things RHOC Season 17.

Tamra justifies her napkin warfare

Tamra called herself “a truth-teller,” but added, “I love the liars because they’re fun to call out. But when you’re on a reality show you should be honest … And so, when somebody’s lying to me, it starts to fester in me … And before you know it, you have a napkin in your face.”

Interviewer Lauren Herbert asked, “And why was a napkin thrown?” Tamra responded, “She was just getting a little messy. I just need to clean her up a bit. Just a little messy with her stories, you know?” This is almost certainly what Bravo had hoped for when they brought Tamra back.

Tamra admitted in the interview that she’s a pot-stirrer, but defended herself in saying so. “That’s what I’m known for … I just can’t help it.” Although, sometimes a little pot stirring is a good thing. Lauren said that Tamra was “saving the show,” and Tamra couldn’t help but agree. She even suggested she was carrying the whole show on her back.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

