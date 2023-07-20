Bethenny Frankel Urges Reality Stars ‘Getting Screwed’ To Join Strike Action

Bethenny Frankel has revealed what’s behind the reality TV curtain once again, and I am here for it.

The former Real Housewives of New York star became an instant success after her first season of the reality series. Bethenny completed two additional seasons before leaving to pursue other opportunities. The business tycoon hosted her own talk show, Bethenny, for one season before its cancellation. Also, she worked on expanding her Skinny Girl brand beyond what viewers could see on her shows.

Eventually, she returned to the Real Housewives of New York, but this time with a goal in mind. Appearing on the Bravo show has always been nothing short of an opportunity for her. You work for them while they work for you. She’s spoken publicly about many things most Housewives keep secret — like the pay structure, the “Bethenny Clause,” and how reality stars aren’t paid sh*t. In a new TikTok, she’s calling out current participants while urging them to demand fair pay.

Bethenny talks about reality TV residuals

In case you’ve missed it, the entertainment industry is currently on strike. Actors (everyone, really) are tired of signing unfair contracts and not being adequately compensated for their work. In her video, Bethenny questions why reality stars aren’t doing the same thing.

“Hollywood is on strike. Entertainers are fighting for residuals, and no one will promote anything. Why isn’t reality TV on strike?” she asked.

She explained how she was paid $7,250 for her first season of RHONY and has yet to see any residual income despite people streaming the episodes today.

“I myself have generated millions and millions of dollars in advertising and online impressions being on reality TV and have never made a single residual,” she stated. “So, either I’m missing something, or we’re getting screwed too.”

Bethenny, who has appeared on Bravo for several years, said her fellow Bravoleberties should “not be shooting until they get paid residuals for all the other episodes that they’ve ever done, or those episodes should be taken down.”

“It’s complete and total bullsh*t. It just occurred to me everyone is talking about actors, and we don’t get paid sh*t.”

The Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BETHENNY’S STATEMENTS? DO YOU THINK REALITY STARS SHOULD BE ON STRIKE?