Daisy Kelliher Breaks Down Why She Can ‘Never Win’ in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Love Triangle

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been complicated for multiple reasons. What it’ll be remembered for the most, is the awkward love triangle. It formed between former besties Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae. Listen, we’ve seen worse in the franchise, but I feel this was, by far, the cringiest moment in history.

The reunion definitely spilled tea when Colin revealed he and Daisy had hooked up prior to Season 4. I wasn’t as surprised as others, but it did put the whole story in a different light. Did this make Daisy look even worse for flipping between him and Gary throughout the season? For some.

The Chief Stew and the First Engineer left Parsifal on a positive note and explored their connection off-show, but it soon came to an end due to issues between them.

In the reunion, Daisy addressed her feelings and said, “I’m always going to be the bitter, angry, crazy woman. I’m never going to win, and it’s never going to matter what I say. It’s never going to matter, my actions. I’m never going to be validated [in] my feelings.”

Daisy Kelliher put herself between a rock and a hard place

How Daisy started off her charter on Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht wasn’t how she ended it. The Chief Stew was a mess by the time the installment came to an end. Besides her dwindling connection with Colin and her awkwardness with ex-flame Gary, she was also overwhelmed with her mismanagement in handling her duties.

Captain Glenn was definitely not impressed. Talk about chaos, hey?

During filming, Daisy told Colin that she and Gary had hooked up after Season 3, which left him infuriated. Moreover, she was also seen flirting with the First Mate on multiple occasions. At this point, Colin was ready to give up. I would too. Why would someone deal with a relationship as complicated as that?

However, the duo decided to give things a go after the season. Sadly, Daisy and Gary’s hook-up proved to be a major hurdle in their relationship. Rightly so. Did you see the two all over each other all season?

During the reunion, Daisy confirmed that she ended her friendship with Gary to protect her relationship with Colin. The chief stew felt like “meat” and a “prize” between the two men. She further said, “It felt like it was an ego competition.”

By the end of the reunion. Colin and Gary revealed that they were trying to mend their friendship. Colin’s dynamic with Daisy is still up in the air, but Gary expressed that he’ll only have a professional relationship with her if they ever get to work together. We’ll see how long that lasts.

Daisy, for her part, said, “I’m sorry for being emotional, and that’s what you get for putting your heart on the line. I love them both, and you’ve taught me a lot about myself. You know, I have regrets, but more importantly, I know I have a good heart, and I know my intentions were good. Onwards and upwards.”

Honestly, the love triangle was a bad idea. However, we didn’t mind the drama! If they ever come back for another season, God help us. Still, we’ll be tuning in!

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF DAISY’S COMMENTS? DO YOU THINK THEY THE LOVE TRIANGLE WILL LAST ANOTHER SEASON?